Why Did Ketan Agarwal Sought Siya Goel’s Background Check Before Finalising Marriage?

The Ketan Agarwal murder case continues to take a new turn every day, and each shocking revelation is making this case more twisted. Now the fresh updates claim that Ketan Agarwal who was allegedly killed by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary last month, was suspicious of her affair. According to the probe, after feeling uneasy, he asked his family to go through a background check on her before their marriage. Siya and Chetan Chaudhary planned Ketan Agarwal’s murder together and executed it on June 18. Lonaval Rural police is set to conduct a gait analysis of accused Chetan Chaudhary, who was spotted walking near the Lohagad gate on the day of the incident.

Why Did Ketan Agarwal Sought Siya Goel’s Background Check

According to the police, Ketan’s father in his complaint, has mentioned that Ketan was alert about Siya’s relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. He said Ketan often complained about her behaviour. Not only this, Siya often mentioned Chetan’s name in her conversations with Ketan which made him doubtful. After voicing concerns repeatedly, Ketan’s family assured him that there was nothing to worry.

Siya and Ketan’s marriage was arranged by their common relative and the two had announced their engagement in February, and a massive wedding worth Rs crores was scheduled for November.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune Police Recreates Crime Scene With Accused Chetan Chaudhary

The Pune Police on Wednesday took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim’s weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly unfolded.

After the crime reconstruction, Additional Superintendent of Police of Pune Rural, Shubham Kumar, said that the dummy was designed as per the weight of the deceased.

“We took Chetan Chaudhary for the scene reconstruction, and he told us about the sequence of events of that day. Investigation is underway. The dummy was designed according to the weight of Ketan,” he said.

According to Lonavala Rural Police, the prime accused Siya goyal was not willing to get married to Ketan at an early stage of her life and she was allegedly being forced to go ahead with the marriage.

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