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Home > India News > Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Viral Video Shows Accused Siya Goyal Showing Middle Finger to Media Before Court Hearing

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Viral Video Shows Accused Siya Goyal Showing Middle Finger to Media Before Court Hearing

A viral video from the Ketan Agarwal murder case shows accused Siya Goyal allegedly making an obscene gesture at the media while being escorted by police ahead of her court appearance in Pune.

Viral Video Shows Accused Siya Goyal Showing Middle Finger to Media Before Court Hearing. Photo: Video Grab/X
Viral Video Shows Accused Siya Goyal Showing Middle Finger to Media Before Court Hearing. Photo: Video Grab/X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 15:16 IST

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: A new video from the Ketan Agarwal murder case has gone viral, showing the main accused Siya Goyal, allegedly making an obscene gesture towards the media. The incident took place outside her residence in Pune ahead of her court appearance and especially when she was escorted by police. Siya Goyal along with her lover Chetan Chaudhary, has been arrested for the murder of her fiance Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort. The police claimed that the two planned and carried out the crime together. 

Siya Goyal Showing Middle Finger to Media 

Ketan Agarwal murder case is taking new turns every day, and each twist is making this matter more crucial to solve. Now a 17-second viral video has been shared massively on social media. The clip shows Siya Goyal walking out of her residence in Pune’s Market Yard area, where police has taken her as part of the investigation. 

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Siya was dressed in a black T-shirt with a printed scarf to cover her face. While coming out with police, she looked towards the media gathered outside and allegedly showed the middle finger to them. She knew that all cameras were recording her movements. 

What is Ketan Agrawal Murder Case 

Ketan Agrawal was reportedly to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, after which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim.

Ketan Agrawal’s fiancee, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody while further investigation continues.

Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

The decision was taken after the victim’s father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and urged swift justice in the case. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked.

Also Read: Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants 

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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Viral Video Shows Accused Siya Goyal Showing Middle Finger to Media Before Court Hearing
Tags: Chetan ChaudharyKetan AgarwalKetan Agarwal Murder CaseLohagad Fortmumbai policepune death caseSiya Goyal

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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Viral Video Shows Accused Siya Goyal Showing Middle Finger to Media Before Court Hearing

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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Viral Video Shows Accused Siya Goyal Showing Middle Finger to Media Before Court Hearing
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Viral Video Shows Accused Siya Goyal Showing Middle Finger to Media Before Court Hearing
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Viral Video Shows Accused Siya Goyal Showing Middle Finger to Media Before Court Hearing
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Viral Video Shows Accused Siya Goyal Showing Middle Finger to Media Before Court Hearing

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