Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: What is Gait Analysis? Police to Conduct Test on Siya’s ‘Boyfriend’ Chetan

Lonavala Rural Police is set to conduct a gait analysis of accused Chetan Chaudhary in the Ketal Agrawal murder case, who, as cops claimed, was spotted walking near the Lohagad gate on the day of the incident. The exercise is aimed at verifying the sighting through forensic gait-matching. Gait analysis refers to the study of human movement during walking or running, mostly used by police for suspects captured on videos or CCTVs. Alongside the gait analysis, police will also carry out a fresh crime scene reconstruction involving Chetan Chaudhary at Lohagad Fort, since only the reconstruction involving accused Siya Goyal has been conducted in the case so far.

What is Gait Analysis?

Gait analysis is the study of a person’s walking pattern, and it is used to identify suspects from CCTV footage by comparing distinctive characteristics such as stride length, posture, and limb movements.

According to reports, police is planning to compare the CCTV footage showing Chetan’s movement at Lohagad Fort with a recreated video.

Investigators will additionally attempt to recover the clothes Chaudhary was wearing on the day of the incident as part of the ongoing probe.

Pune Police Recreate Crime Scene with Siya and Boyfriend Chetan

Pune Police had earlier taken accused Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene, using a dummy matching the victim’s weight to reconstruct how the incident unfolded

Meanwhile, the Vadgaon Maval court on Monday remanded accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to police custody till July 3 in connection with the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

Advocate Vipul Dushing, representing accused Siya, said the prosecution had sought seven days of police custody, but the court granted custody till July 3 after hearing submissions from both sides.

Investigators have already made some progress in recovering evidence linked to Chaudhary, as Lonavala Rural Police on Sunday seized accused Chetan Chaudhary’s two-wheeler vehicle. According to police, the two-wheeler was allegedly used by the accused, Chetan, to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort. In addition to the vehicle, authorities have also recovered the hoodie and headphones that the accused was wearing on the day of the incident.

What is Ketan Agrawal Murder Case

Ketan Agrawal was reportedly to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, after which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim.

Ketan Agrawal’s fiancee, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody while further investigation continues.

Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

The decision was taken after the victim’s father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and urged swift justice in the case. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked.

Inputs from ANI

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