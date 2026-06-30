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Home > India News > Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Who Is Dr Muskan Soni? Dentist Suspended by AIDSA Over Her Viral Instagram Remarks

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Who Is Dr Muskan Soni? Dentist Suspended by AIDSA Over Her Viral Instagram Remarks

Dr Muskan Soni has landed in controversy after an Instagram video on the Ketan Agarwal murder triggered outrage and led to her suspension from AIDSA.

Ketan Agarwal murder case takes a new turn (Images: X)
Ketan Agarwal murder case takes a new turn (Images: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 23:18 IST

Dr Muskan Soni, a practising dentist from Madhya Pradesh, has found herself at the centre of a social media controversy after she shared an Instagram video about the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal. Her comments were widely criticised as insensitive, prompting outrage online and calls for disciplinary action. 
 
As the matter escalated, it reached the All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA), which began an emergency review of the matter. After reviewing the matter, the association decided to suspend Dr Soni from her position as Treasurer of AIDSA Madhya Pradesh and terminated her membership for five years with immediate effect. 
 
In its statement, the AIDSA stated that, “…it has been found that she has committed acts of indiscipline and made highly inappropriate, offensive, and disrespectful remarks regarding the late Mr Ketan Agrawal, which are in clear violation of the Constitution, Code of Conduct, and ethical values of the All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA).” 
 

Who Is Dr Muskan Soni?

Dr Muskan Soni is a practising dentist based in Madhya Pradesh. She was serving as the Treasurer of the AIDSA Madhya Pradesh and a member of the association. Although she was known within professional circles as a member of the dental association, she came into the national spotlight after her Instagram video on the Ketan Agarwal murder went viral and attracted widespread criticism.
 

Why Did Dr Muskan Soni Get Suspended?

The controversy stemmed from an Instagram video in which Dr Soni commented on the murder of Ketan Agarwal. In the video, she referred to reports claiming that the victim had been experiencing hair loss and wore a wig before making remarks that many viewers considered offensive.
 
Her comments were linked to reports suggesting that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, allegedly did not want to marry Ketan because of his hair loss. However, Ketan’s family has denied these claims. They said his minor hair loss was caused by a medical condition and that both the condition and his use of a wig had been disclosed to Siya’s family before the engagement.
 
As criticism mounted, social media users questioned whether the remarks were appropriate, especially coming from a healthcare professional.
 

What Action Did AIDSA Take?

In its official statement, AIDSA said Dr Soni had committed acts of indiscipline by making offensive and disrespectful remarks about the deceased. The association removed her from the post of Treasurer of AIDSA Madhya Pradesh and suspended her membership for five years. During this period, she will not be permitted to represent the organisation, attend meetings, serve on committees, participate in conferences or exercise any rights associated with her former role.
 

Did Dr Muskan Soni Respond?

Following the backlash, Dr Muskan Soni deleted the Instagram video and issued a public statement expressing regret. She said her comments were poorly judged and clarified that she had not intended to cause hurt or distress. The incident has renewed discussions about responsible social media use, particularly by professionals whose public conduct is often held to higher ethical standards.
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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Who Is Dr Muskan Soni? Dentist Suspended by AIDSA Over Her Viral Instagram Remarks
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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Who Is Dr Muskan Soni? Dentist Suspended by AIDSA Over Her Viral Instagram Remarks
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