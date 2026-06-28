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Home > India News > Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Why Was a Dummy Used to Recreate Crime Scene With Siya, Chetan at Lohagad Fort?

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Why Was a Dummy Used to Recreate Crime Scene With Siya, Chetan at Lohagad Fort?

Pune Police recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort in the Ketan Agarwal murder case using a dummy matching the victim's weight. Accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were taken to the spot as investigators continued gathering evidence, while forensic analysis and a fast-track trial move ahead.

Why Was a Dummy Used to Recreate Crime Scene With Siya, Chetan at Lohagad Fort?
Why Was a Dummy Used to Recreate Crime Scene With Siya, Chetan at Lohagad Fort?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 13:00 IST

Pune Police on Sunday took accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim’s weight to reconstruct how the incident unfolded. DSP Gajanan Tompe told ANI, “This morning, we brought Siya Goyal to the location, and the scene was reconstructed based on her account of the events. We created a dummy of the same weight as the victim, Ketan for scene reconstruction.” Visuals from the spot showed police personnel walking the accused through the fort area as part of the reconstruction. 



Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune Police Recreate Crime Scene with Siya, Chetan 

Later, police took Sia Goyal to the Lonavala Police station as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Lonavala Rural Police seized the two-wheeler vehicle of accused Chetan Chaudhary in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder case of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal in Lohagad Fort.

According to police, the two-wheeler was allegedly used by the accused, Chetan, to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort. In addition to the vehicle, authorities have also recovered the hoodie and headphones that the accused was wearing on the day of the incident.



Lonavala Police confirmed that a forensic examination has been conducted on the seized two-wheeler and the clothing worn by the accused on the day of the incident. 

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

On Friday, the police questioned Siya Goyal’s parents, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, along with her brother Sahil Goyal at the Lonavala Police station. As per PIT, Sahil was made to answer for nearly 10 hours mostly on Siya’s alleged closeness with the co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. 

Siya is currently under seven day police custody till June 29 while the investigation is still going. 

At the same time, the Maharashtra government has approved a fast-track court for this case and also named senior advocate, Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor. 

Before this Ketan Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune to request him for immediate justice. The Chief Minister said the family would see strict action against the accused and the case would be fast-tracked. 

Ketan Agrawal’s fiancée, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues. 

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Mother Demands ‘Death Penalty For Siya’; Family, Locals Joint Candlelight March in Pune 

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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Why Was a Dummy Used to Recreate Crime Scene With Siya, Chetan at Lohagad Fort?
Tags: Chetan Chaudharyhome-hero-pos-1Ketan AgarwalLohagad FortMaharashtra crimePune PoliceSiya Goyal

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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Why Was a Dummy Used to Recreate Crime Scene With Siya, Chetan at Lohagad Fort?
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Why Was a Dummy Used to Recreate Crime Scene With Siya, Chetan at Lohagad Fort?
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Why Was a Dummy Used to Recreate Crime Scene With Siya, Chetan at Lohagad Fort?
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