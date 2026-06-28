Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Why Was a Dummy Used to Recreate Crime Scene With Siya, Chetan at Lohagad Fort?

Pune Police on Sunday took accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim’s weight to reconstruct how the incident unfolded. DSP Gajanan Tompe told ANI, “This morning, we brought Siya Goyal to the location, and the scene was reconstructed based on her account of the events. We created a dummy of the same weight as the victim, Ketan for scene reconstruction.” Visuals from the spot showed police personnel walking the accused through the fort area as part of the reconstruction.







Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune Police Recreate Crime Scene with Siya, Chetan

Later, police took Sia Goyal to the Lonavala Police station as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Lonavala Rural Police seized the two-wheeler vehicle of accused Chetan Chaudhary in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder case of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal in Lohagad Fort.

According to police, the two-wheeler was allegedly used by the accused, Chetan, to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort. In addition to the vehicle, authorities have also recovered the hoodie and headphones that the accused was wearing on the day of the incident.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case | Visuals from Lohagad Fort, where Police brought accused Siya Goyal for crime scene recreation. pic.twitter.com/cQmMRmQBwy — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2026







Lonavala Police confirmed that a forensic examination has been conducted on the seized two-wheeler and the clothing worn by the accused on the day of the incident.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

On Friday, the police questioned Siya Goyal’s parents, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, along with her brother Sahil Goyal at the Lonavala Police station. As per PIT, Sahil was made to answer for nearly 10 hours mostly on Siya’s alleged closeness with the co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.

Siya is currently under seven day police custody till June 29 while the investigation is still going.

At the same time, the Maharashtra government has approved a fast-track court for this case and also named senior advocate, Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor.

Before this Ketan Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune to request him for immediate justice. The Chief Minister said the family would see strict action against the accused and the case would be fast-tracked.

Ketan Agrawal’s fiancée, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.

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