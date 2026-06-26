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Home > India News > Ketan Agarwal Murder: ‘She Should Be Pushed Off’, Siya’s Father After Suffering Heart Attack

Ketan Agarwal Murder: ‘She Should Be Pushed Off’, Siya’s Father After Suffering Heart Attack

Siya Goyal's parents demanded the harshest punishment if their daughter is found guilty in businessman Ketan Agarwal's murder. Police claim Siya conspired with friend Chetan Chaudhary after allegedly refusing to marry Ketan.

'She Should Be Pushed Off', Siya's Father After Suffering Heart Attack. Photos: Grab
'She Should Be Pushed Off', Siya's Father After Suffering Heart Attack. Photos: Grab

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-26 11:39 IST

Accused Siya Goyal’s mother, Pooja Goyal, on Thursday demanded stringent punishment for her daughter in connection with the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal, asserting that if her daughter is found guilty of the crime, she should face the same fate and be thrown from the exact spot where the victim was dumped. Speaking to reporters, Pooja Goyal stated that Siya never expressed any dissatisfaction regarding the marriage. She further noted that the family was entirely unaware of Chetan’s existence, emphasising that since the engagement, her daughter had communicated exclusively with Ketan.

Siya Father Demands Harsh Punishment After Ketan Agarwal’s death

Alongside the mother, Siya Goyal’s father, Pravin Goyal, also demanded stringent action against his daughter in connection with the case, asserting that the perpetrators should receive the harshest possible punishment.

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Speaking to reporters, he further stated that the family had no prior knowledge of his daughter’s personal relationships.

“Whoever did this should receive the harshest punishment. Just like the fort from which our Ketan fell, whoever is found guilty, even if it’s my own daughter, should be pushed from there…” said father Pravin Goyal. 



“We did not have any prior knowledge about Siya’s love affairs. Siya was a simple girl. She is 19 years old. Would a 19-year-old girl do such a thing? I don’t know anything about him. Where did Chetan come from? I’ve never seen his face, nor have I ever spoken to him in my life. He has never been to our house. Ketan’s family members are very good, cultured people… We’ve lost a son and a wonderful relationship… There will be an investigation. Let the investigation take place. I would only want that whatever result comes out, work should be done on it, and the guilty person should be punished…” added Pravin Goyal. 

Siya Family Did not Know About Siya’s Lover 

“… If anyone is at fault in this, they should be given the harshest punishment. Even if it includes my daughter. If my daughter is found guilty, then she should be thrown from the same place where Ketan was thrown… The family had so much hope for Siya and Ketan’s marriage. There were so many expectations, so much affection. Ketan’s family also treated Siya with great affection and love. All the functions were going well. They had also organised many programs for her birthday celebration. If we felt that Siya was having some problem or was not able to talk to Ketan, then they would discuss with us… Siya never expressed any displeasure about this marriage… We did not know anything about Chetan. Ever since the engagement, she only spoke to Ketan… I don’t believe that she agreed (to commit the crime), but if the investigation reveals she is guilty, then give her the harshest punishment… For the marriage, they booked Ananta Resort in Udaipur. The cost was Rs 3 crores, and we had to spend Rs 5 crores on the wedding…” said Pooja Goyal. 



Why Siya Killed Ketan Agarwal?

Meanwhile, the Pune Rural Police investigating the murder of businessman Ketan Agrawal claimed that Siya Goyal did not want to marry Ketan Agrawal and conspired with her friend Chetan Chaudhary to eliminate him.

Police said Siya and Chetan first met during a Diwali party last year and later became close. Investigators claimed the two remained in regular contact over the past several months and allegedly discussed plans to kill Ketan.

The police also suspect that Siya allegedly wanted more time for herself and was unwilling to proceed with the marriage despite pressure from her family. Police further claimed that although Siya had grown close to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary and liked him, she was also not prepared to marry him at present. Investigators suspect that Siya allegedly wanted to eliminate Ketan Agrawal while continuing her relationship with Chetan Chaudhary. 

According to the probe, Ketan and Siya had visited Lohagad Fort on May 31, during which Siya allegedly first thought about killing him after seeing him seated near the edge of the fort. Police also suspect that an earlier attempt to kill Ketan was allegedly made on June 14, when Siya reportedly tried to push him off the fort. When the alleged attempt failed, she allegedly shouted about spotting a snake and later claimed the push was accidental. 

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues. 

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Who Killed Ketan Agarwal? Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Blame Each Other As Murder Probe Deepens 

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Ketan Agarwal Murder: ‘She Should Be Pushed Off’, Siya’s Father After Suffering Heart Attack
Tags: Chetan Chaudharycrime newshome-hero-pos-5Ketan AgarwalMurder casePune PoliceSiya Goyal

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Ketan Agarwal Murder: ‘She Should Be Pushed Off’, Siya’s Father After Suffering Heart Attack

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Ketan Agarwal Murder: ‘She Should Be Pushed Off’, Siya’s Father After Suffering Heart Attack
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