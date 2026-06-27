Ketan Agarwal Murder: Was Siya Goyal’s Brother Aware of Her Relationship With Chetan? Police Reveal New Details

The investigation into Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal’s death has taken another significant turn. Siya Goyal’s brother, Sahil Goyal, allegedly told her to break off her friendship with Chetan Chaudhary months prior to the incident because she was already engaged to Ketan, according to police looking into the possible murder at Lohagad Fort.

On June 18, Ketan, a director of a real estate company in Pune, passed away after falling from Lohagad Fort. Investigators are now examining the case as a suspected murder even though the death was first reported as a fall. Siya Goyal, his fiancée, and Chetan Chaudhary, her alleged friend, have been taken into jail by the police while the investigation continues.

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Police Question Sahil Goyal for Over 10 Hours

As part of the ongoing probe, investigators questioned Sahil Goyal for more than 10 hours on Friday. During the interrogation, police sought to determine when he first became aware of Siya’s relationship with Chetan and whether other family members knew about it.

“Sahil told us he had learnt about Siya and Chetan’s relationship several months ago. Concerned about its implications, he advised his sister to end the relationship since she was already engaged to Ketan,” police sources said.

According to investigators, Sahil and Chetan first became acquainted in 2024 through their shared interest in cricket. “They used to play cricket together, and later Chetan befriended Siya through Sahil,” police sources said.

Police are also examining whether the Goyal family noticed any signs that could have indicated the alleged conspiracy before Ketan’s death.

Lohagad Fort Murder: Investigation Relies on Evidence and Witnesses

The inquiry has progressed gradually, with Pune Rural Police recording statements from ten people so far. Among them is Neeraj Kumar, a Chetan’s shop employee.

Investigators have also taken members of the victim’s and accused’s families to Lohagad Fort to reconstruct the events that led to Ketan’s death. Officials believe Siya and Chetan remained in constant contact despite plans for Siya’s wedding to Ketan.

During interrogation, both accused reportedly blamed each other for the purported murder. As a result, investigators rely largely on forensic evidence, digital records, witness testimony, and event reconstruction to determine what happened.

Pune Fort Murder: Maharashtra Government Promises Swift Justice

The high-profile case has also drawn the attention of the Maharashtra government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, in Pune on Friday and assured the family that the investigation would be carried out thoroughly.

“It is an extremely shocking and incomprehensible incident. As a society, we need to reflect on why educated young men and women from good families develop such criminal intent and a desire for revenge. This is not merely a criminal issue; it also has a social angle,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Vishal Agarwal sought justice for his son during the meeting. “We are committed to ensuring that the guilty in this case receive the harshest punishment,” the post said.