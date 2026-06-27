Ketan Agarwal Murder: Was Siya Goyal’s Brother Aware of Her Relationship With Chetan? Police Reveal New Details

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Ketan Agarwal Murder: Was Siya Goyal’s Brother Aware of Her Relationship With Chetan? Police Reveal New Details

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Was Siya Goyal’s Brother Aware of Her Relationship With Chetan? Police Reveal New Details

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Fresh details in the Lohagad Fort death investigation reveal that Siya Goyal's brother had reportedly urged her to distance herself from Chetan Chaudhary before her marriage. Here's what police have uncovered so far.

Police investigate the Lohagad Fort death case as fresh details emerge about Siya Goyal's relationship and her brother's alleged warning. (Image: AI)
Police investigate the Lohagad Fort death case as fresh details emerge about Siya Goyal's relationship and her brother's alleged warning. (Image: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 10:40 IST

The investigation into Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal’s death has taken another significant turn. Siya Goyal’s brother, Sahil Goyal, allegedly told her to break off her friendship with Chetan Chaudhary months prior to the incident because she was already engaged to Ketan, according to police looking into the possible murder at Lohagad Fort.
 
On June 18, Ketan, a director of a real estate company in Pune, passed away after falling from Lohagad Fort. Investigators are now examining the case as a suspected murder even though the death was first reported as a fall. Siya Goyal, his fiancée, and Chetan Chaudhary, her alleged friend, have been taken into jail by the police while the investigation continues.
 

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Police Question Sahil Goyal for Over 10 Hours

As part of the ongoing probe, investigators questioned Sahil Goyal for more than 10 hours on Friday. During the interrogation, police sought to determine when he first became aware of Siya’s relationship with Chetan and whether other family members knew about it.
 
“Sahil told us he had learnt about Siya and Chetan’s relationship several months ago. Concerned about its implications, he advised his sister to end the relationship since she was already engaged to Ketan,” police sources said.
 
According to investigators, Sahil and Chetan first became acquainted in 2024 through their shared interest in cricket. “They used to play cricket together, and later Chetan befriended Siya through Sahil,” police sources said.
 
Police are also examining whether the Goyal family noticed any signs that could have indicated the alleged conspiracy before Ketan’s death.
 

Lohagad Fort Murder: Investigation Relies on Evidence and Witnesses

The inquiry has progressed gradually, with Pune Rural Police recording statements from ten people so far. Among them is Neeraj Kumar, a Chetan’s shop employee.
 
Investigators have also taken members of the victim’s and accused’s families to Lohagad Fort to reconstruct the events that led to Ketan’s death. Officials believe Siya and Chetan remained in constant contact despite plans for Siya’s wedding to Ketan.
 
During interrogation, both accused reportedly blamed each other for the purported murder. As a result, investigators rely largely on forensic evidence, digital records, witness testimony, and event reconstruction to determine what happened.
 

Pune Fort Murder: Maharashtra Government Promises Swift Justice

The high-profile case has also drawn the attention of the Maharashtra government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, in Pune on Friday and assured the family that the investigation would be carried out thoroughly.
 
“It is an extremely shocking and incomprehensible incident. As a society, we need to reflect on why educated young men and women from good families develop such criminal intent and a desire for revenge. This is not merely a criminal issue; it also has a social angle,” he said.
 
According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Vishal Agarwal sought justice for his son during the meeting. “We are committed to ensuring that the guilty in this case receive the harshest punishment,” the post said.
 
To speed up legal proceedings, the chief minister authorised the formation of a fast-track court for the case. He also agreed to the family’s request to appoint senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor. Officials confirmed that Nikam has agreed to represent the state as the investigation moves forward.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Was Siya Goyal’s Brother Aware of Her Relationship With Chetan? Police Reveal New Details
Tags: home-hero-pos-9murder motive PunePune realtor Ketan Agarwal murder investigationSiya Goyal Chetan Chaudhary

RELATED News

Mumbai Police Foil Plot To Kill 30,000 Muharram Procession Participants; 14,900 Poison Capsules Seized

Graduate to Global Finance Professional: How International Certifications Are Bridging the Skills Gap: Zell Education

Madras HC: Surrogacy Rights Cannot Be Denied On Technical Grounds; Women Eligible Throughout 50th Year

Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra’s Resignations Amid Rs 7 Crore Donation Theft Probe

Why Did Ram Madhav Reject India-Pakistan Track 2 Talks Report? BJP Leader Calls It ‘Complete Spin’

LATEST NEWS

Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants Revealed: Ram Kapoor To Sunita Ahuja, Meet The Celebrities Entering Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show

‘If They Want Us To Be Out, Then OK’: Iran Captain Mehdi Taremi Lashes Out At Gianni Infantino Over FIFA World Cup 2026 Mismanagement

Marcelo Bielsa Loses His Cool, Blasts Reporter Following Uruguay’s World Cup Exit: WATCH

Rs 370 Biryani Row: Himanshu Jangra Seen Laughing In Viral Police Station Video, Internet Reacts

Why Did Ram Madhav Reject India-Pakistan Track 2 Talks Report? BJP Leader Calls It ‘Complete Spin’

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina To Face Cabo Verde In Round Of 32— Check Opponents In Round Of 16, Quarter-Final, Semi-Final, Final

This Land Dispute Lasted 70 Years And 4 Generations; Supreme Court Finally Ends Legal Battle

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026 Begins: Apply Online for Multiple Government Posts Before July 17

Haiwaan Release Date Announced: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan’s Priyadarshan Thriller Locks Theatrical Release

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On June 27: Lionel Messi Tops Charts; Ousmane Dembele Moves Up With Sensational Hattrick

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Was Siya Goyal’s Brother Aware of Her Relationship With Chetan? Police Reveal New Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Was Siya Goyal’s Brother Aware of Her Relationship With Chetan? Police Reveal New Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Was Siya Goyal’s Brother Aware of Her Relationship With Chetan? Police Reveal New Details
Ketan Agarwal Murder: Was Siya Goyal’s Brother Aware of Her Relationship With Chetan? Police Reveal New Details
Ketan Agarwal Murder: Was Siya Goyal’s Brother Aware of Her Relationship With Chetan? Police Reveal New Details
Ketan Agarwal Murder: Was Siya Goyal’s Brother Aware of Her Relationship With Chetan? Police Reveal New Details

QUICK LINKS