Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  KHADC, JHADC Elections: Counting Underway, Who Will Form The Next Council In Meghalaya?

KHADC, JHADC Elections: Counting Underway, Who Will Form The Next Council In Meghalaya?

Vote counting for Meghalaya’s KHADC & JHADC elections is underway. With no clear majority expected, a coalition government seems likely. Results awaited.

KHADC, JHADC Elections: Counting Underway, Who Will Form The Next Council In Meghalaya?


The counting of votes for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections commenced this morning at designated counting centres across Meghalaya, election officials confirmed. The much-anticipated results are expected to be declared soon.

A total of 272 candidates are in the fray—158 contesting for KHADC and 114 for JHADC. Among them, 12 women are competing for KHADC seats, while 7 female candidates are contesting for JHADC. The elections were held on February 21, witnessing an overwhelming response from voters.

Meghalaya’s electorate played a crucial role in shaping the future of the councils, with 85.58% voter turnout in JHADC and 76.77% in KHADC. Overall, 1.3 million tribal voters cast their ballots. The Sohiong constituency recorded the highest participation at 86.06%, whereas Jirang saw the lowest at 51.46%. The polling process remained largely peaceful, though minor disruptions were reported in a few polling stations across East Jaintia Hills, according to multiple media reports.

Will Meghalaya Witness a Clear Majority or Another Coalition?

According to The Shillong Times, no single party is expected to secure an outright majority in either KHADC or JHADC. Political analysts suggest that the historical trend of fragmented mandates may persist, pushing the councils towards another coalition government.

With no decisive winner in sight, the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA)—comprising the National People’s Party (NPP), United Democratic Party (UDP), and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP)—is likely to join forces again to form a governing coalition in both councils. However, the final results will determine whether any party can break this trend and claim an independent majority.

As the vote counting continues, all eyes remain on whether Meghalaya’s district councils will witness political continuity or a surprising shift in power.

