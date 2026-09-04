What Is Khagantak-243? How Does India’s New Glide Bomb Hit Targets 140 Km Away After Release At 12,000 Metres?

Khagantak-243: The Indian Air Force has successfully tested the indigenously developed Khagantak-243, a 300 kg-class long-range glide bomb that can reportedly strike targets more than 140 km away when released from an altitude of around 12,000 metres. The trial marks another step in India’s push to build its own stock of precision-guided and stand-off weapons, allowing fighter aircraft to attack from a distance instead of flying directly over a target.

The IAF said the latest trial met all its objectives. Taking to X, the force said: “A significant milestone for the #IAF and Indian Industry. The Indian Air Force successfully conducted the drop of an indigenously designed & developed Long Range Glide Bomb (Khagantak-243).” The weapon has also been designed for integration with fighter aircraft, including the Su-30MKI.

Precision. Power. Pride. A significant milestone for the #IAF and Indian Industry. The Indian Air Force successfully conducted the drop of an indigenously designed & developed Long Range Glide Bomb (Khagantak-243). The Trials met all objectives scaling new peaks of lethality… pic.twitter.com/VWZEp89zL0 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 2, 2026

Khagantak-243: how a bomb released at 12,000 metres can travel over 140 km

The key to the Khagantak-243 is that it is not a conventional free-fall bomb. A normal bomb largely follows a ballistic path once released. A glide bomb instead uses aerodynamic lift to stay in the air and cover a much longer distance. Its guidance and control systems then steer it towards the intended target.

Available information puts its reported range at more than 140 km when launched from around 12,000 metres. The aircraft therefore does not have to reach the target area before releasing the weapon. After separation, the bomb uses its initial speed, release altitude and aerodynamic design to glide towards the target while its navigation and control systems guide its flight.

Khagantak-243: INS, satellite navigation and stand-off strike capability

The Khagantak-243 reportedly combines an Inertial Navigation System, or INS, with satellite-based navigation. These systems help determine and control the weapon’s path after release. Its performance also depends on factors such as the aircraft’s release altitude and speed, aerodynamic design and the accuracy of its navigation and flight-control systems.

That stand-off capability matters because fighter aircraft can face surface-to-air missiles, radar systems and other air-defence assets when approaching a defended target. A long-range guided bomb allows the aircraft to release its weapon from a safer distance and move away instead of directly overflying the target. Its importance, therefore, is not just the reported 140-km-plus range but the combination of distance, precision and stand-off launch capability.

Khagantak-243: how it differs from a missile and who is building it

Although a glide bomb and an air-to-surface missile can perform similar battlefield roles, their propulsion is different. A cruise or air-to-surface missile generally uses an engine to provide thrust during much of its flight. The Khagantak-243, once released, is unpowered and depends on its initial velocity, altitude and aerodynamic lift to travel to the target.

This makes glide bombs comparatively simpler than powered missiles while giving them substantially more reach than conventional bombs. The programme also brings together Indian defence companies. JSR Dynamics is associated with the bomb’s body and control systems, while Bharat Electronics Limited is involved in electronics and guidance-related components. The IAF has also entered into a production arrangement with BEL for the weapon.

Khagantak-243: why the trial matters for India’s defence industry

The trial is important beyond one weapon because developing such a system requires expertise across several areas, including aerodynamics, flight control, navigation, electronics and systems integration. Building those capabilities within India can help create expertise that can be used in other precision-weapons programmes.

For the IAF, the Khagantak-243 adds to the country’s indigenous stand-off weapon portfolio and could give fighter aircraft greater flexibility in contested environments. For India’s defence industry, greater domestic production can reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and give the armed forces more control over production, upgrades and availability. That becomes particularly important during prolonged military operations, when imported supplies can be affected by geopolitical disruptions.

Is Khagantak-243 in full operational service

The successful test, however, does not by itself mean that the Khagantak-243 has entered full operational service. A successful weapons trial shows that the specified objectives were achieved during that test, while further evaluation, qualification, integration and production steps may still be needed before full-scale operational deployment.

Even so, the latest test highlights the wider direction of India’s defence modernisation. The focus is increasingly moving from simply procuring or assembling weapons to developing the technologies needed to design, manufacture and upgrade them domestically. The Khagantak-243 brings together aerodynamics, navigation, guidance, flight control and Indian manufacturing in one system, giving the IAF another potential stand-off precision-strike capability.

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