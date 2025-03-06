An active terrorist with alleged connections to Pakistan's ISI was arrested early Thursday morning in a joint operation conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab Police.

The suspect, Lajar Masih, a resident of Kurlian village in the Ramdas area of Amritsar, Punjab, was apprehended around 3:20 am in the Kokhraj police station area of the Kaushambi district.

Suspect’s Alleged Links With Pakistan’s ISI

According to Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of Police (UP STF), Masih worked under the command of Swarn Singh, alias Jeevan Fauji, who is allegedly the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Masih is believed to have been in direct contact with operatives of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Meanwhile, the joint operation led to the seizure of various illegal materials from Masih’s possession. Among the recovered items were three active hand grenades, two detonators, one foreign-made pistol, and 13 foreign-made cartridges.

The authorities also found a white-colored explosive powder, an Aadhaar card with a Ghaziabad address, and a mobile phone without a SIM card.

Fugitive From Judicial Custody

Masih, who had been previously arrested, managed to escape from judicial custody in Punjab on September 24, 2024. The arrest is seen as a significant success in the ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist networks operating in the region.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into Masih’s links and activities, further tightening security measures across the state.

