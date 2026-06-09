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Home > India News > Khan Sir Gets Big Relief: Patna Court Stays Arrest in Coaching Centre Firing Case

Khan Sir Gets Big Relief: Patna Court Stays Arrest in Coaching Centre Firing Case

Educator Faisal Khan, better known as Khan Sir has received temporary relief from a Patna court which has stopped his arrest for now. He is accused of being involved in a firing incident that allegedly happened at his coaching institute on June 2.

Patna Court Stays Arrest to Khan Sir in Coaching Centre Firing Case. Photo: X
Patna Court Stays Arrest to Khan Sir in Coaching Centre Firing Case. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 09:18 IST

Educator Faisal Khan, better known as Khan Sir has received temporary relief from a Patna court which has stopped his arrest for now. He is accused of being involved in a firing incident that allegedly happened at his coaching institute on June 2. 

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Khan Sir Gets Big Relief: Patna Court Stays Arrest in Coaching Centre Firing Case
Tags: coaching centre firing caseFaisal Khankhan sirKhan Sir arrestKhan Sir arrest caseKhan Sir coaching centreKhan Sir patna court

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Khan Sir Gets Big Relief: Patna Court Stays Arrest in Coaching Centre Firing Case

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Khan Sir Gets Big Relief: Patna Court Stays Arrest in Coaching Centre Firing Case
Khan Sir Gets Big Relief: Patna Court Stays Arrest in Coaching Centre Firing Case
Khan Sir Gets Big Relief: Patna Court Stays Arrest in Coaching Centre Firing Case
Khan Sir Gets Big Relief: Patna Court Stays Arrest in Coaching Centre Firing Case

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