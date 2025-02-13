Kharge Begins Reshuffling In Congress, Massive Changes In Organisation In Coming Days

Congress President Mallukarjun Kharge has talked about massive changes in the organisation during the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Karnataka's Belagavi on December 26.

The much-awaited reshuffling in Congress began on Tuesday with grand old party chief Mallikarjun Kharge appointing senior party leader Bhakta Charan Das as Odisha unit chief. However, party sources have revealed that a big change in the organization is in the works with a focus on the 50 under 50 formula and many appointments on the cards in the coming days, which includes changes of in-charges of several states.

The Congress, following the defeat in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls, had said about fixing responsibility and accountability.

Kharge even talked about massive changes in the organization during the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Karnataka’s Belagavi on December 26.

While Kharge appointed Das as new Odisha unit chief, Vikrant Bhuria as chief of the All India Adivasi Congress, and others, party sources said that at least five to six state incharges and state unit chiefs will be changed in the coming days.

The source revealed that the incharges for the states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Assam, West Bengal, and others are on the cards.

Similarly, the party is also planning to change the state unit chiefs of states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh are also on cards.

The source further said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to get a prominent role in the coming days. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had resigned as the incharge of Uttar Pradesh.

Party sources said that Gaurav Gogoi is also likely to get a prominent role in the coming days. Currently, he is the Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha. Sources further said that the party’s general secretary (organization), KC Venugopal, is going to retain his position.

The source also indicated that there are changes on the cards in the party’s communication department, which is currently headed by General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Even many young leaders, like Srinivas BV, the former Indian Youth Congress chief, are also likely to get a prominent role in the coming days.

Similarly, there is a strong buzz that senior party leader Minakshi Natrajan is likely to make a comeback in the organization with a prominent role.

Party chief Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Venugopal had earlier held several rounds of meetings, and the sources said that they had held several rounds of brainstorming sessions to decide on the reshuffling.

