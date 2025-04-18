Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
Kharge Calls Crucial Meet As ED Charges Sonia and Rahul In National Herald Case

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has called the meeting of all the general secretaries, state in-charges and the frontal organisation head at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

New Delhi: With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) naming Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as accused in the alleged National Herald money laundering case, the grand old party is all set to hold a crucial meeting on Saturday to discuss the future course of action.

The Congress held nationwide protests at the ED offices across the country a day after the probe agency announced that Sonia and Rahul have been named as accused in the alleged money laundering case.

Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitorda, Suman Dubey and two other companies are among others accused in the case. The prosecution complaint, which is equivalent to the chargesheet was filed on April 9 before the Rouse Avenue Court here.

The action comes days after the ED announced it had attached properties worth more than Rs 660 crore of the National Herald in Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow.

According to sources in the Congress, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has called the meeting of all the general secretaries, state in-charges and the frontal organisation head at the new party headquarters, Indira Bhawan, in the national capital at 4 pm on Saturday.

The sources indicated that during the meeting, the party will condemn the action of the central financial probe agency and also discuss the Congress’s future course of action. It will also likely highlight the supposed role of National Herald during the independence movement as well as its association with the grand old party.

The source also revealed that the party is expected to plan further protests across the country to highlight what its leaders claim is the “BJP targeting the Gandhi family”.

On April 16, the Congress held a nationwide protest against the ED’s actions.

