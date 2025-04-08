Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Kharge Jibes BJP, RSS Says Both Conspiring To Portray Patel And Nehru’s Relations As Non-Cordial

Kharge Jibes BJP, RSS Says Both Conspiring To Portray Patel And Nehru’s Relations As Non-Cordial

He asserted that a "well-planned conspiracy" is being carried out against many national heroes under the ruling dispensation.

Kharge Jibes BJP, RSS Says Both Conspiring To Portray Patel And Nehru’s Relations As Non-Cordial

Kharge jibes BJP, RSS says both conspiring to portray Patel and Nehru's relations as non-cordial: Kharge


Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP and RSS accusong it of conspiring to portray Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru being against each other, adding that they were “two sides of the same coin”.

Addressing the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here at Sardar Patel Memorial, in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Kharge said, “An atmosphere is being created against the Congress party which has a glorious history of serving and fighting for the country for 140 years. This work is done by those people who have nothing to show as their achievements. They have nothing to show as their contribution in the freedom struggle.”

He asserted that a “well-planned conspiracy” is being carried out against many national heroes under the ruling dispensation.

Lamenting at the BJP and the RSS, the Congress chief said, “They (BJP and RSS) conspire to portray the relationship between Sardar Patel and Pandit Nehru as if the two heroes were against each other. While the truth is that they were two sides of the same coin. Numerous events and documents bear witness to their cordial relationship.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stating that it is in public record that there was almost daily correspondence between Patel and Nehru, he said, “Nehru ji had immense respect for Patel ji. If he needed any advice, he would personally visit Patel ji’s house. For Patel ji’s convenience, CWC meetings were held at his residence. Nehru used to seek his advice on all matters.”

Pointing out that Patel’s ideology was contrary to the ideas of RSS, Kharge said he had even banned the RSS, but now people associated it with Patel’s legacy.

Recalling the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Patel, he said they played an important role in making Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar a member of the Constituent Assembly.

The Congress chief said Ambedkar himself in his last speech in the Constituent Assembly on 25th November, 1949 had stated that ‘the Constitution could not have been made without the cooperation of the Congress party.

“But when the Constitution was made, the RSS criticized Gandhiji, Pandit Nehru, Dr Ambedkar and the Congress a lot. They burnt the Constitution and the effigies of these leaders at Ramlila Maidan. They also said that the Constitution was not inspired by Manuvadi ideals,” he said.

Kharge also accused the ruling BJP that it insulted Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar by removing their grand statues from the Parliament premises and putting them in a corner.

He also referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr Ambedkar.

It may be mentioned that Shah had said, “It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven.”

Kharge categorically said the Congress party respects both the Constitution and its makers and knows how to protect it.

“Sardar Patel saheb lives in our hearts and thoughts. We are carrying forward his legacy. We have organized this CWC meeting in Ahmedabad in Sardar Patel Museum’s premises with this thought in mind,” he said.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha further said, “Today, attention is being diverted from the basic issues of the country by doing ‘communal division’. On the other hand, ‘oligarchic monopoly’ is on the path of controlling the government by capturing the resources of the country.”

Referring to Gujarat, he said, “Gujarat is the state from which Congress has got maximum strength in its 140 years of history. Today we have come here again to take inspiration and strength. Our real strength is the unity and integrity of our country and the ideology of social justice.”

“But today, to take that ideology forward, it is important that we first strengthen ourselves. Strengthen our organisation,” he added.

The Congress leaders after their arrival at Sardar Patrl Memorial here also paid floral tributes to him before the meeting.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court To Hear 15 Petitions Against New Waqf Amendment Bill On April 16

 

Filed under

BJP congress mallikarjun kharge PM Modi rss

newsx

Odisha Chief Minister’s New Delhi Visit Yields Significant Industrial Achievements
newsx

Kharge Jibes BJP, RSS Says Both Conspiring To Portray Patel And Nehru’s Relations As Non-Cordial
newsx

IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi Continues Notebook Celebration Despite Two BCCI Fines, Fans Joke ‘Another 3...
newsx

Gold Price Crashes ₹3,650 In Just 4 Days: What’s Causing The Sudden Fall In 24K...
newsx

Supreme Court To Hear 15 Petitions Against New Waqf Amendment Bill On April 16
newsx

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Odisha Chief Minister’s New Delhi Visit Yields Significant Industrial Achievements

Odisha Chief Minister’s New Delhi Visit Yields Significant Industrial Achievements

IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi Continues Notebook Celebration Despite Two BCCI Fines, Fans Joke ‘Another 3 Lakhs Loading’

IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi Continues Notebook Celebration Despite Two BCCI Fines, Fans Joke ‘Another 3...

Gold Price Crashes ₹3,650 In Just 4 Days: What’s Causing The Sudden Fall In 24K Gold?

Gold Price Crashes ₹3,650 In Just 4 Days: What’s Causing The Sudden Fall In 24K...

Supreme Court To Hear 15 Petitions Against New Waqf Amendment Bill On April 16

Supreme Court To Hear 15 Petitions Against New Waqf Amendment Bill On April 16

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports...

Entertainment

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Upcoming Film

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank