Kharge, Rahul Likely To Visit Assam On July 16

With assembly elections in Assam scheduled later next year, Congress is in no mood to leave any chance as it has started preparing for the electoral battle with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahhl Gandhi are likely visit the northeastern state on July 16.

According to senior leaders of the party, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are likely to visit Assam on July 16. “We are waiting for the final confirmation from the two leaders,” the leader said.

The party leader said that during their visit, the two leaders will also hold the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee, Workers Committee and District Congress Committee.

The party leader said that the Assam Congress under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi has been taking on the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government.

The leader said that the grand old party is eyeing a return to power in next year assembly polls next year.

The party leader said that the Congress wants to boost the morale of the party leaders and workers with the visit of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The leader said that Kharge and Rahul Gandhi during their visit will discuss the strategy and poll preparedness in the northeastern state.

Chief Minister Sarma has been targeting Gogoi in the state for the last few months. However, Congress has appointed Gogoi as the new unit chief of Assam.

Gogoi in last one month, has been focusing to sharpen the attack on the BJP government in Assam and highlighting the government’s failures.