LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Live TV
TRENDING |
brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Home > India > Kharge, Rahul Likely To Visit Assam On July 16

Kharge, Rahul Likely To Visit Assam On July 16

With Assembly elections in Assam set for next year, the Congress has stepped up its preparations. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are likely to visit the state on July 16. During their visit, they will hold key meetings with the Political Affairs Committee, Workers Committee, and District Congress Committee.

Kharge, Rahul To Visit Assam

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 15:04:01 IST

With assembly elections in Assam scheduled later next year, Congress is in no mood to leave any chance as it has started preparing for the electoral battle with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahhl Gandhi are likely visit the northeastern state on July 16.

According to senior leaders of the party, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are likely to visit Assam on July 16. “We are waiting for the final confirmation from the two leaders,” the leader said. 

The party leader said that during their visit, the two leaders will also hold the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee, Workers Committee and District Congress Committee. 

The party leader said that the Assam Congress under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi has been taking on the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government. 

The leader said that the grand old party is eyeing a return to power in next year assembly polls next year. 

The party leader said that the Congress wants to boost the morale of the party leaders and workers with the visit of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The leader said that Kharge and Rahul Gandhi during their visit will discuss the strategy and poll preparedness in the northeastern state. 

Chief Minister Sarma has been targeting Gogoi in the state for the last few months. However, Congress has appointed Gogoi as the new unit chief of Assam. 

Gogoi in last one month, has been focusing to sharpen the attack on the BJP government in Assam and highlighting the government’s failures.

Tags: assammallikarjun kharge

More News

Senior Doctor Blacklisted For Taking Bribe In Karnataka
Donald Trump To Announce Tariff Decision Today: Will India Secure A Deal Or Face Higher Tariffs?
Kharge, Rahul Likely To Visit Assam On July 16
DreamFolks Shares Slide Further 5 % Amid A Continuous Sell-Off
Introducing Chanakya AI, Analyses Answers And Gives Feedback
Tesla Shares Fall Amid Concerns Over Musk’s ‘America Party’
SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Finance Facility Wins FICCI 2025 BRICS Solution Award
Metro… In Dino Box Office Day 3: Basu’s New Film Outpaces His Classic Hit!
India To Sign Four Important Bilateral Agreements With Brazil
Godrej Consumer Shares Jump 6% Following Q1FY26 Business Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?