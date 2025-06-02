Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Khurshid Questions People Back Home Calculating Political Allegiances

Khurshid Questions People Back Home Calculating Political Allegiances

Khurshid during his visit has remarks on abrogation of Article 370, which has deepened the discomfort in his own party.

Khurshid Questions People Back Home Calculating Political Allegiances

Khurshid questions people back home calculating political allegiances


Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is also part of all party delegation to brief on Operation Sindoor on Monday stirred a furore with his cryptic post as he questioned people calculating political allegiances and asked is it so difficult to be patriotic.

Khurshid’s cryptic post came in the wake of party leader Shashi Tharoor also being on the receiving end from the party leaders in last few days for his views on surgical strikes.

Even Khurshid had lauded abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Khurshid said, “When on mission against terrorism, to carry India’s message to the world, it’s distressing that people at home are calculating political allegiances. Is it so difficult to be patriotic?”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, he did not name any of the party leaders or did not mention which party he was referring to.

Khurshid during his visit has remarks on abrogation of Article 370, which has deepened the discomfort in his own party.

Khurshid, a former foreign minister, is currently in East Asia as part of an all-party parliamentary group led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha.

While addressing think tanks and academia in Indonesia last week, Khurshid said it was unfortunate that Pakistan wants to undo the prosperity that has come to Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation.

Congress had targeted the NDA government at the centre over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

ALSO READ: MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Constant Intervention Frustrates Jasprit Bumrah During PBKS vs MI Match

 

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Salman Khurshid

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From...
newsx

Khurshid Questions People Back Home Calculating Political Allegiances
The second round of peace

Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks in Istanbul End After Just One Hour: Report
newsx

MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Constant Intervention Frustrates Jasprit Bumrah During PBKS vs MI Match
A stabbing attack at the

Stabbing Attack at Oregon Homeless Shelter in US Sends 11 to Hospital
India Doubles Operational

India Doubles Operational Airports Since 2014, PM Modi Highlights At IATA AGM
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From June 27

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From...

Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks in Istanbul End After Just One Hour: Report

Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks in Istanbul End After Just One Hour: Report

MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Constant Intervention Frustrates Jasprit Bumrah During PBKS vs MI Match

MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Constant Intervention Frustrates Jasprit Bumrah During PBKS vs MI Match

Stabbing Attack at Oregon Homeless Shelter in US Sends 11 to Hospital

Stabbing Attack at Oregon Homeless Shelter in US Sends 11 to Hospital

India Doubles Operational Airports Since 2014, PM Modi Highlights At IATA AGM

India Doubles Operational Airports Since 2014, PM Modi Highlights At IATA AGM

Entertainment

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From June 27

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From

Anupam Kher Unveils Motivational Book ‘Different But No Less’ Based On Real-Life Challenges

Anupam Kher Unveils Motivational Book ‘Different But No Less’ Based On Real-Life Challenges

Dhoom 4: Aditya Chopra & Shridhar Raghavan Lock Script, Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Action-Packed Blockbuster from April 2026

Dhoom 4: Aditya Chopra & Shridhar Raghavan Lock Script, Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Action-Packed

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth