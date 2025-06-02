Khurshid questions people back home calculating political allegiances

Khurshid during his visit has remarks on abrogation of Article 370, which has deepened the discomfort in his own party.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is also part of all party delegation to brief on Operation Sindoor on Monday stirred a furore with his cryptic post as he questioned people calculating political allegiances and asked is it so difficult to be patriotic.

Khurshid’s cryptic post came in the wake of party leader Shashi Tharoor also being on the receiving end from the party leaders in last few days for his views on surgical strikes.

Even Khurshid had lauded abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Khurshid said, “When on mission against terrorism, to carry India’s message to the world, it’s distressing that people at home are calculating political allegiances. Is it so difficult to be patriotic?”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, he did not name any of the party leaders or did not mention which party he was referring to.

Khurshid during his visit has remarks on abrogation of Article 370, which has deepened the discomfort in his own party.

Khurshid, a former foreign minister, is currently in East Asia as part of an all-party parliamentary group led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha.

While addressing think tanks and academia in Indonesia last week, Khurshid said it was unfortunate that Pakistan wants to undo the prosperity that has come to Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation.

Congress had targeted the NDA government at the centre over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

ALSO READ: MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Constant Intervention Frustrates Jasprit Bumrah During PBKS vs MI Match