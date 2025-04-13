Kidnap, Alleged Sexual Assault & Murder Of Minor Girl, Accused Shot Dead By Cops

On April 11th, a minor girl's body was found inside an abandoned shed in Tarihal Nagar by her parents and a complaint was lodged with the police.

The Hubli-Dharwad police in Karnataka shot dead a 35-year-old man – accused of rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl, while he assaulted the police team damaged a police vehicle while trying to escape when the cops went to arrest him on Sunday.

On April 11th, a minor girl’s body was found inside an abandoned shed in Tarihal Nagar by her parents and a complaint was lodged with the police.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage had gone viral on social media in the village where the accused is seen carrying the minor girl and going away. According to the police, the accused identifed as Ritesh Kumar was a native of Bihar and work at the construction sites in an around Hubli Dharwad district.

The incident occurred on April 11 in Tharihal Nagar at the outskirts of Hubballi, sending shockwaves across the city. The district witnessed mass protests by villagers and various organisations. Dalit organizations, pro-Kannada groups, and workers’ unions staged protests at various locations including KIMS Hospital and Rani Chennamma Circle. The Hubballi-Dharwad state highway was blocked by agitated citizens; tensions escalated as the victim’s body was not handed over promptly. The agitators even burnt tires in front of the district commissionerate office.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The police after registering a case of sexual assault and murder – sent teams to apprehend the accused after identifying him with the CCTV footage.

During the time the accused Ritesh Kumar was surrounded by the police he allegedly assaulted the police team damaged Police vehicle and attempted to escape.

Police officer Annapurna initially fired in the air warning him to surrender, but I see try to escape the cop fire 2 rounds on him one heating is leg and the other bullet hitting him on his chest. During the scuffle, three police officers, including one woman constable, were seriously injured. All injured personnel were immediately shifted to KIMS Hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable, and they are recovering under medical supervision.

The injured accused was shifted to a hospital by the police where he has been declared brought dead.

The Hubli Dharwad police have registered a case of kidnapping, sexual assault and murder and under sections of POCSO – based on the complaint from the parent of the 5 year old victim girl, and also another case of attempt to murder obstructing public servants from discharging their duties as well as attempting to escape from police custody against the accused Ritesh Kumar.

A team of police have been sent to his native town in Patna in Bihar to ascertain the accused’s background whether he was involved in any other criminal activities earlier.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Eight, CM Naidu and Opposition Express Condolences