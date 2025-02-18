KIIT Nepali Student Suicide Case: Audio Recording Exposes Abusive Behavior And Blackmailing By Fellow Student

An audio recording of a phone call exposed how Advik was blackmailing the victim with offensive language, while the girl repeatedly apologized.

A shocking case of suicide at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar has sent shockwaves across India and Nepal. Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old third-year B.Tech student from Nepal, was found dead in her hostel room on February 16.

Allegations of blackmail and harassment by fellow student Advik Srivastava have sparked widespread outrage. An audio recording of a phone call exposed how Advik was blackmailing the victim with offensive language, while the girl repeatedly apologized. This has resulted in student protests, raised diplomatic concerns, and prompted a thorough investigation into the university’s response to harassment complaints.

Allegations of Blackmail and Harassment

According to reports, Lamsal had approached KIIT’s International Relations Office (IRO) multiple times, complaining about Srivastava’s harassment. However, the university’s response was allegedly limited to counseling and a mere warning. Her cousin, Siddhant Sigdel, revealed that Lamsal was being blackmailed, with an audio clip surfacing that reportedly captures Srivastava verbally abusing her. The clip, now being widely circulated, has intensified public outrage and put the university under scrutiny for failing to act effectively.

Following Lamsal’s tragic death, over 500 Nepali students at KIIT took to the streets, blocking roads and demanding justice. In a controversial response, the university ordered all Nepali students to vacate the campus, a move seen as racially insensitive and retaliatory. The forced removal of students triggered strong reactions from the Nepalese government, with Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli intervening and dispatching embassy officials to Bhubaneswar.

Under mounting diplomatic pressure, KIIT retracted its eviction order, allowing students to return to their hostels and resume academic activities. The Odisha government also stepped in, promising a thorough investigation and ensuring the safety of international students.

Accused Detained

The Bhubaneswar police acted swiftly, detaining Srivastava as he allegedly attempted to flee the city. He has since been arrested under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment of suicide. Investigators have seized Lamsal’s mobile phone and laptop for forensic analysis, hoping to uncover more evidence supporting the allegations of harassment and blackmail.

The case has sparked outrage not just among students but also in political and diplomatic circles. The Nepalese Embassy in India has issued a statement urging KIIT to prioritize the safety of its Nepali students. Meanwhile, social media is flooded with demands for justice, with hashtags like JusticeForPrakriti and PunishAdvik gaining traction.

