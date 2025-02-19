Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
KIIT Students Turn Ragious Over Suicide Case: Nepal Faces Breach Of Trust?

The tragic death of a 20-year-old student from Nepal at Odisha’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has sparked an intense political debate in Nepal’s Parliament.

The tragic death of a 20-year-old student from Nepal at Odisha’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has sparked an intense political debate in Nepal’s Parliament. Lawmakers have demanded justice for the student and urged the Nepalese government to take diplomatic measures to ensure the safety of Nepalese students studying in India.

Nepal’s Parliament Seeks Action

The issue was raised in both houses of Nepal’s federal parliament, where legislators voiced concerns over the death of Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year computer science student. Opposition members criticized the handling of the case and called for high-level political engagement with Indian authorities.

Chabilal Bishwokarma, a member of the ruling CPN-UML, stressed the need for a fair investigation, stating, “Prakriti Lamsal’s untimely death in Odisha has shocked Nepalese citizens. We need a factual inquiry into the incident and protection for students abroad.” Madhav Sapkota from the opposition CPN-Maoist Centre echoed similar sentiments, urging direct diplomatic dialogue.

Other lawmakers, including Dhruva Bahadur Pradhan, Thakur Gaire, Renu Chand, and Rukmini Koirala, also pressed for thorough investigations and enhanced security for Nepalese students in India. National Assembly Chairperson Narayan Dahal emphasized the need for Nepal’s government to take all possible diplomatic steps to ensure justice.

Nepal Warns of Restricting Student Migration to Odisha

Amid rising concerns, Nepal’s Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology announced that it might suspend the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for students planning to study in Odisha unless the case is resolved justly. The ministry also urged students and parents to remain patient as diplomatic efforts were underway.

A statement from Nepal’s Foreign Ministry highlighted ongoing discussions with the Nepalese embassy in New Delhi, the Odisha government, and KIIT officials to address student concerns. The ministry added that KIIT had acknowledged its missteps and assured corrective measures, including disciplinary action against those responsible for mistreating students.

Protests and Institutional Response

Lamsal’s death triggered protests at KIIT, with students—particularly from Nepal—blocking roads and demanding justice. Protesters accused the university of negligence, claiming Lamsal had sought help from the institution’s International Relations Office (IRO) regarding alleged harassment by a batchmate but received no support.

As tensions escalated, the university asked Nepali students to leave campus, arranging transportation to Cuttack Railway Station. However, following intervention by Nepalese authorities, KIIT later urged the students to return and assured them of a safe environment. A university representative was also caught on video making controversial remarks about Nepalese students, further fueling outrage.

Government and Legal Action

In response to the incident, the Odisha government formed a three-member fact-finding committee led by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahu. The committee will investigate the circumstances surrounding Lamsal’s death, allegations of university misconduct, and the forced removal of Nepalese students from campus.

Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryavanshi Suraj confirmed that appropriate legal action would follow based on the committee’s findings. So far, five individuals—three KIIT staff members and two security guards—have been arrested for allegedly assaulting protesting students. The university has since dismissed the security guards involved in the altercation and suspended two hostel officials.

The Suicide and Investigation

Prakriti Lamsal was found dead in her hostel room on February 18. Reports suggest she had been facing harassment from a former partner, which allegedly drove her to take her own life. Her cousin, Siddhant Sigdel, filed a police complaint, claiming she had been blackmailed, leading her to suicide.

The Bhubaneswar police have seized her electronic devices for forensic examination. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra assured a thorough investigation, stating, “We are analyzing all evidence to determine the sequence of events.”

Lamsal’s father, Sunil Lamsal, expressed hope for justice, saying, “We sent our daughter for a better future, but this tragic incident took her away. I trust the authorities to bring out the truth and ensure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Her post-mortem was conducted at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, with authorities awaiting further reports to clarify the circumstances of her death

The incident has put a spotlight on the safety of international students in India, especially those from Nepal. With diplomatic discussions underway and legal proceedings in motion, both governments are under pressure to ensure accountability and prevent such tragedies in the future.

