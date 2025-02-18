KIIT University Takes Action Against Staff; Apologizes After Nepali Student’s Death Sparks International Uproar

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University has found itself at the center of a growing controversy following the death by suicide of a 20-year-old Nepali student on campus.

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University has found itself at the center of a growing controversy following the death by suicide of a 20-year-old Nepali student on campus. In response to student protests and mounting criticism, the university has apologized for its handling of the situation, suspended multiple staff members, and dismissed two security personnel.

The situation escalated after university officials allegedly made offensive remarks about Nepal and security personnel were accused of using force against protesting students. The incident has now drawn international attention, with the Nepalese government, Indian authorities, and students’ families seeking justice.

KIIT Takes Action: Suspensions and Apologies

Following backlash over its handling of the crisis, KIIT University announced the suspension of three employees involved in the incident:

Jayanti Nath, Director of the girls’ hostel

Manjusha Pandey, Associate Professor of Computer Science

A senior officer from the International Relations Office, who reportedly failed to take action on the deceased student’s complaint weeks before her death

Additionally, two security personnel, Ramakanta Nayak and Jogendra Behera, were dismissed and later arrested by Odisha Police.

In an official statement, KIIT Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh expressed regret over the events.

“We are extremely appalled by the untoward incident on our campus… The comments made by two of our officers were extremely irresponsible. We have removed them from service. We, too, apologize for all that has happened and hereby tender our love and affection to all the students and people of Nepal,” the statement read.

Registrar JR Mohanty also issued a separate statement, acknowledging that certain remarks were made in the heat of the moment but assured that the university was working to restore normalcy and encouraged Nepali students to return to campus.

Police Arrest University Officials, Later Released on Bail

Authorities took swift action by arresting five senior university officials, including:

Shibananda Mishra, Director General of KIIT

Pratap Kumar Champati, Director of Administration

Sudhir Kumar Rath, Hostel Director

They were later granted bail along with the two dismissed security personnel. However, investigations into misconduct and mismanagement at the university are still ongoing.

Odisha Government Launches High-Level Probe

Given the serious nature of the incident, the Odisha state government has set up a high-level committee to investigate. The panel is led by:

Satyabrata Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Home

Shubha Sarma, Secretary of Women and Child Development

Aravind Agrawal, Secretary of Higher Education

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj stated that reports of misconduct, including the use of force against students, were under investigation and those responsible would be held accountable as per the law.

“Since this matter concerns students from a neighboring country and has affected India-Nepal relations, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the issue,” he added.

According to reports, 900 Nepali students are enrolled at KIIT, but after the incident, only 100 remain on campus while the rest have left for Nepal via Bengal and Bihar. The university has been instructed to persuade students to return and provide regular updates to the state government.

What Led to the Tensions?

The controversy began after a third-year Nepali BTech student was found dead in her hostel room on Sunday evening. Authorities believe the 20-year-old computer science student died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by a 21-year-old male student, who has since been arrested.

Police confirmed the accused is the son of a civil engineer from Lucknow and has been charged with abetment of suicide. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days while police await the post-mortem report.

Following her death, hundreds of Nepali students protested on campus, demanding action against those responsible. However, tensions escalated when university authorities clamped down on the demonstrations and closed hostels for Nepali students, effectively forcing them to leave campus.

Controversial Remarks and Use of Force Against Students

The situation worsened when videos surfaced online showing university officials making derogatory remarks about Nepal. One professor was caught on camera boasting that KIIT spends more money on student meals than Nepal’s GDP, while another claimed KIIT’s education budget was larger than Nepal’s national budget.

Many students also alleged that security guards physically assaulted them and threw them out of the hostel, leading to widespread anger. The incident even prompted Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to intervene.

International Response: India and Nepal React

The Nepalese government quickly got involved, sending two officials from its embassy in New Delhi to assist the students. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed the situation on social media:

“It has come to our attention that a Nepali student has died in the hostel of KIIT University and that Nepali students have been evicted. The government is working through diplomatic channels and is in contact with the relevant authorities,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Nepal expressed deep concern and assured that the Odisha government was taking necessary action.

“The local authorities have initiated an investigation into the unfortunate incident. KIIT has appealed to Nepali students to return and resume their classes. Academic losses will be taken care of by the university,” the embassy said in a statement.

Victim’s Father Demands Justice

The victim’s father, who arrived in Bhubaneswar, confirmed that his daughter had been harassed and emotionally blackmailed by the accused.

“My daughter is no more, but I pray no other Nepali student faces such a fate. I have full faith in the Odisha government and police. I hope justice prevails,” he said.

University Lifts Ban on Nepali Students

After facing backlash, KIIT withdrew its order banning Nepali students from campus. The university administration issued an appeal, urging students to return to classes and promising that academic losses would be addressed.

Political Fallout in Odisha

The incident sparked heated debates in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, with opposition leaders blaming the government for the deteriorating law and order situation.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pratap Deb accused the ruling BJP government of failing to protect students and causing an international embarrassment for Odisha.

In response, BJP lawmaker Tankadhar Tripathy called the incident unfortunate and criticized KIIT’s management for mishandling the situation. Congress legislator Tara Bahinipati demanded a judicial inquiry into the student’s death.

What Happens Next?

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently examining reports of misconduct at KIIT.

The Odisha government has placed the university under notice and will take further legal action if required.

The Indian government has assured Nepal that justice will be served and that the well-being of Nepali students in India remains a priority.