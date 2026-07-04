‘Kill Me to Stop Me’: Mamata Banerjee Slams Rebel TMC Leaders, Calls Them ‘Traitors’

The crisis for Mamata Banerjee is not reducing after losing the Assembly Election in West Bengal. After a major split in the TMC, party chief Mamata Banerjee has issued a bold challenge to her political rivals. Banerjee finally broke her silence, and this time she came up with a bold statement stating that the opponents would have to ‘kill’ her if they wanted to stop her.

The political storm in West Bengal politics erupted after 80 MLAs, under the leadership of Ritabrata Banerjee, parted ways to form a separate group. Apart from this, there were 20 TMC MPs who revolted and joined hands with the NCPI to declare support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Turning Up the Heat on “Traitors”

Banerjee did not hold back when addressing the rebel leaders, openly branding them as traitors. She pointed out that she personally signed their nomination papers for the 2026 elections, questioning how they could change sides just two months later.

According to Banerjee, the rebels are simply doing the BJP’s bidding. She challenged them to join the BJP directly rather than fighting from within. She made it clear that the TMC remains firmly anti-BJP, stating that neither she nor her party will ever bow down to pressure.

The former Bengal CM also called the rebels ‘traitors’ and insisted that the TMC symbol would remain with her and those who are loyal to her; she also indicated that the rebels might face a protracted legal battle.

While talking about the latest jolt, she said, “Chandrima Bhattacharya has resigned today. She had already informed me of the actual situation, that she would resign, because her son had previously joined hands with an anti-Trinamool faction.”

Controlling the Party’s Future

Despite the massive defection, Banerjee remains confident about keeping the official party symbol. She hinted at a long legal battle ahead for anyone trying to claim it.

The split has also forced changes in local operations. Responding to reports that rebels took over the TMC office in Kolkata, Banerjee clarified that the premises are leased until October 2027. However, to keep things moving, the principal party office will now operate right from her personal residence.

Shaking Up the Leadership