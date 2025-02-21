‘Killed Hostage Chidren Ariel And Kfir Bibas With Their ‘Bare Hands’: Israel Accuses Hamas

Israel has accused Hamas of brutally murdering two young hostages, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, with their bare hands. Hamas, on the other hand, claims that the children were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Israel has accused Hamas of brutally murdering two young hostages, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, with their bare hands.

Israel has accused Hamas of brutally murdering two young hostages, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, with their bare hands. Hamas, on the other hand, claims that the children were killed in an Israeli airstrike. The conflicting reports have further intensified tensions in the ongoing conflict.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Horrific Deaths of Young Hostages

Ariel Bibas was four years old when he was kidnapped by Hamas, and his younger brother, Kfir, was only nine months old—the youngest Israeli hostage taken. Their fate remained uncertain for months until Israel announced that the boys had been killed.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) made the shocking claim that Hamas terrorists murdered the children in cold blood. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, “Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered by terrorists in cold blood. The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys—they killed them with their bare hands. Afterwards, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered by terrorists in cold blood.

The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys—they killed them with their bare hands.

Afterwards, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities.” -IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 21, 2025

Hamas, however, denies Israel’s claims. The militant group insists that Ariel and Kfir were killed in an Israeli airstrike and not by their captors.

Bodies Returned Under Ceasefire Deal

The bodies of Ariel and Kfir Bibas were recently returned to Israel in coffins as part of a ceasefire deal involving hostage exchanges. However, a disturbing twist emerged when Israel realized that their mother, Shiri Bibas, was not among the returned remains.

Instead of Shiri’s body, Israeli officials received an unidentified corpse. The body of another hostage, Oded Lifshitz, was also returned. The whereabouts of Shiri Bibas remain unknown, adding to the family’s anguish.

Netanyahu Warns of Consequences for Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Hamas for what he called a “cruel and malicious violation” of the ceasefire agreement. He vowed to make the militant group pay for the deaths of the hostages and pledged to bring Shiri home, dead or alive. “We will work with determination to bring Shiri home together with all our hostages—both living and dead—and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and malicious violation of the agreement,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli leader also vowed retribution, making it clear that Israel would not let the deaths go unanswered. “The sacred memory of Oded Lifshitz and Ariel and Kfir Bibas will be forever enshrined in the heart of the nation. May God avenge their blood. And so we will avenge.”

Hamas Responds to Israel’s Accusations

Hamas has pushed back against Israel’s claims, stating that it is investigating the supposed “error” regarding the returned bodies. The group insisted that it had “no interest in retaining any bodies” and accused Netanyahu of using the tragedy for political gain. “We reject Netanyahu’s threats, which serve only to manipulate Israeli public opinion,” Hamas said.

The militant group also accused the Israeli leader of being responsible for the deaths, claiming that the Bibas children and their mother were killed in an Israeli attack. “Netanyahu bears full responsibility for killing her and her children,” Hamas declared.

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, the deaths of Ariel and Kfir Bibas remain a painful reminder of the devastating impact of the conflict. While Israel claims Hamas committed an unspeakable crime, Hamas denies the accusations and points the blame at Israeli military action.