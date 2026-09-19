Killed Over Cooking? Husband Shoots Wife Dead In Delhi Home As Their 3 Kids Cry, Claims She Shot Herself

A 31-year-old woman, Poonam, was allegedly shot dead by her husband Kamlesh after a dispute over cooking vegetables at their home in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Friday evening. The incident took place around 7 pm in the Tigri police station area. After the shooting, Kamlesh allegedly tried to mislead people by claiming that Poonam had shot herself, but local residents became suspicious and caught him before handing him over to the police.

As per reports, the incident unfolded as the couple’s three children were inside the house. Residents reportedly heard a loud gunshot followed by the sound of children crying. When they went to the house and knocked on the door, Kamlesh allegedly did not open the latch for a long time, further raising suspicion.

Delhi neighbours question husband’s version after gunshot

According to the initial reports, the argument between Poonam and Kamlesh began over cooking vegetables. The dispute allegedly escalated, and Kamlesh shot Poonam. She died after being hit by the bullet.

After the shooting, Kamlesh was allegedly attempting to leave the house. He reportedly told people that Poonam had shot herself. Residents, however, questioned the claim after hearing the gunshot and noticing that the door remained locked despite their knocking.

Delhi children left crying as neighbours confront accused

While the residents were trying to understand what had happened, Poonam’s three children continued crying inside the house. Local residents eventually caught Kamlesh and handed him over to the Delhi Police team that reached the spot.

Reports say that police have identified the deceased as 31-year-old Poonam, while her husband has been identified as Kamlesh. The children who witnessed the aftermath are reportedly inconsolable.

Delhi Police probe weapon, dispute and alleged false story

Police have started investigating the entire matter and are collecting evidence from the crime scene. The investigation is examining what weapon was used to fire the shot, the full circumstances behind the argument and why Kamlesh allegedly created a false account after Poonam’s death.

Police are also questioning the accused as they piece together the sequence of events inside the house. The exact circumstances of the shooting remain part of the ongoing investigation.

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