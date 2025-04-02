Kiren Rijiju Tables Waqf Amendment Bill, What Did He Say In Lok Sabha?

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly defended the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, countering allegations from the Opposition and addressing concerns regarding Waqf governance.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly defended the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, countering allegations from the Opposition and addressing concerns regarding Waqf governance. Amidst heated debates and protests, he accused the Opposition of misleading the public and obstructing necessary reforms in Waqf administration.

VIDEO | Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) says in Lok Sabha, “Maximum four non-Muslim members, including compulsory two women members, can be there in Waqf Council. At present, there are no women… pic.twitter.com/8ronRypx5Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Opposition’s Objections and Rijiju’s Response

Responding to criticism, Rijiju remarked, “You tried to mislead people on issues which are not part of the Waqf Bill.” He accused the UPA government of transferring numerous government properties to the Waqf Board and claimed that, had the current bill not been introduced, even parliamentary buildings could have been appropriated under Waqf claims.

Rijiju pointed out that an amendment made during the UPA government’s tenure placed Waqf law above all other existing laws in India. Citing a specific instance, he stated that 134 properties were denotified and handed over to the Waqf Board under the previous government’s policies.

#WATCH | After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says “The provisions of the Waqf Board have nothing to do with the management of any mosque, temple, or religious site. It is simply a matter of property management.… pic.twitter.com/ChEqLgUz8g — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

Inclusive and Secular Reforms in Waqf Governance

The Minister emphasized the government’s efforts to ensure that the Waqf Board is more inclusive and representative. He clarified that only individuals who have practiced Islam for at least five years can create Waqf properties. However, the restructured Waqf Boards will now include a broader representation, incorporating Shia, Sunni, Bohra, Aghakhani, and backward-class Muslim communities. Additionally, provisions have been made to include women and non-Muslim experts in Waqf administration.

#WATCH | After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says “In 2013, right before Lok Sabha elections in 2014, there were some steps taken which will raise questions in your mind. In 2013, the act was changed to allow Sikhs,… pic.twitter.com/6LSe1Wg53D — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

Composition of the Central Waqf Council

Providing details on the reformed structure of the Central Waqf Council, Rijiju explained:

The council will consist of 22 members in total.

A maximum of four non-Muslims can be part of the council.

There will be three Members of Parliament from any religious background.

The council will include ten members from the Muslim community.

Two former judges will be part of the council.

One advocate each from the Supreme Court and High Court, with national standing, will be included.

Four experts from various fields will be appointed.

The council will also feature an additional secretary and a joint secretary.

At least two women members will be mandatory.

Ensuring Secular and Transparent Waqf Management

Rijiju underscored that while the Waqf Board oversees Waqf properties, it does not interfere in their ownership. He reiterated the government’s commitment to making the Waqf system more secular and transparent. As an example, he pointed out that although he is not a Muslim, his role as the Minority Affairs Minister makes him the chairman of the Waqf Council. In addition, the council will include at least four non-Muslim members, with two women compulsorily represented.

The Minister’s speech aimed to assure the Parliament that the bill is designed to create an inclusive and well-regulated Waqf system, addressing governance gaps while ensuring fair representation and accountability.

Also Read: India Holds The Highest Waqf Properties But Why Is Indian Muslims Still Poor? Kiren Rijiju In Loksabha