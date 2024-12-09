Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kiren Rijiju Urges All The Political Parties To Unite Against Sonia Gandhi-George Soros ‘Connections’

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed concerns over the alleged connections between Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros

Kiren Rijiju Urges All The Political Parties To Unite Against Sonia Gandhi-George Soros ‘Connections’

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed concerns over the alleged connections between Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros. Rijiju stated that this issue is a serious matter for the country and should not be viewed through a political lens. He emphasized the need for all political parties, including Congress, to unite against “anti-India forces.”

“I think that few issues before the country shouldn’t be seen with political lenses. George Soros and his links – that have come to light – we do not see it as an issue relating Congress party, Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi. We should take the issue seriously if it is related to anti-India forces. We do not see this as party politics,” Rijiju said.

BJP’s Allegation Regarding Sonia Gandhi’s Links to Soros-Backed Organization

Rijiju’s remarks came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Sonia Gandhi of having ties to an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation. The BJP also alleged that this organization has supported the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

“We have told Congress and other parties that we will discuss over the Constitution on December 13 and 14 (in Lok Sabha) and on December 16 and 17 (in Rajya Sabha). I want to appeal to the leaders of the Congress party and its workers that if even their leaders are found to have links with anti-India forces, they also should raise their voices and we should be united and fight unitedly against anti-India forces,” Rijiju added.

RJD’s Manoj Jha Responds to Kiren Rijiju’s Statement

In response to Rijiju’s statement, RJD MP Manoj Jha raised concerns about the government’s focus on “conspiracy theories.” He questioned the intent behind such claims, suggesting that if the government believed in these allegations, they should pursue investigations.

“When the government and its top leadership start to look into conspiracy theories, it means there is something they want to hide. You are in the government, get things investigated,” Jha remarked.

The BJP also claimed that Sonia Gandhi, as the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, is linked to an organization financed by the George Soros Foundation. The FDL-AP Foundation has reportedly expressed views on treating Kashmir as a separate entity, further fueling the controversy.

Read More : BJP Alleges Sonia Gandhi’s Connection To Soros-Funded Group Advocating Kashmir Independence

Filed under

sonia gandhi

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Entertainment

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox