Kiren Rijiju Urges All The Political Parties To Unite Against Sonia Gandhi-George Soros ‘Connections’

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed concerns over the alleged connections between Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros. Rijiju stated that this issue is a serious matter for the country and should not be viewed through a political lens. He emphasized the need for all political parties, including Congress, to unite against “anti-India forces.”

“I think that few issues before the country shouldn’t be seen with political lenses. George Soros and his links – that have come to light – we do not see it as an issue relating Congress party, Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi. We should take the issue seriously if it is related to anti-India forces. We do not see this as party politics,” Rijiju said.

BJP’s Allegation Regarding Sonia Gandhi’s Links to Soros-Backed Organization

Rijiju’s remarks came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Sonia Gandhi of having ties to an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation. The BJP also alleged that this organization has supported the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

“We have told Congress and other parties that we will discuss over the Constitution on December 13 and 14 (in Lok Sabha) and on December 16 and 17 (in Rajya Sabha). I want to appeal to the leaders of the Congress party and its workers that if even their leaders are found to have links with anti-India forces, they also should raise their voices and we should be united and fight unitedly against anti-India forces,” Rijiju added.

RJD’s Manoj Jha Responds to Kiren Rijiju’s Statement

In response to Rijiju’s statement, RJD MP Manoj Jha raised concerns about the government’s focus on “conspiracy theories.” He questioned the intent behind such claims, suggesting that if the government believed in these allegations, they should pursue investigations.

“When the government and its top leadership start to look into conspiracy theories, it means there is something they want to hide. You are in the government, get things investigated,” Jha remarked.

The BJP also claimed that Sonia Gandhi, as the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, is linked to an organization financed by the George Soros Foundation. The FDL-AP Foundation has reportedly expressed views on treating Kashmir as a separate entity, further fueling the controversy.