Kishan Reddy Slams Kharge for ‘Small War’ Remark, Calls It an Insult to Armed Forces’ Valour

Launching a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his “small war” remarks on Operation Sindoor, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stated that Kharge’s statement is an “insult” to the armed forces’ “valour” and “sacrifice.”

Kishan Reddy further asserted that by downplaying a “decisive” military operation, Kharge has attempted to undermine India’s soldiers’ courage, capability, and strategic strength.

“Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark calling ‘Operation Sindhoor’ a minor conflict is not just irresponsible, it is an insult to the valour and sacrifice of our armed forces. By downplaying a decisive military operation, he is attempting to undermine the courage, capability, and strategic strength of India’s soldiers,” Reddy said.

The Union Minister further said it is “baffling” that the Congress leaders are so disturbed when the world is lauding India’s Operation Sindoor.

“While the entire world, including India, is lauding the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, it is baffling why Congress leaders are so disturbed. When they were in power, they neglected to strengthen the Army. Now, even after losing power, they are unable to welcome the Army’s victories. This reflects the Congress party’s bankrupt mindset and their psychological instability,” Reddy added.

Earlier on Tuesday, describing Operation Sindoor as a “small war,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the government over its response to the US claims about mediation between India and Pakistan and said, “It has not provided clarity to the people of the country regarding US President Trump’s statements.”

Speaking at the Samarpana Sankalpa Samavesh rally in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara, Kharge alleged that intelligence agencies had prior information about a possible attack in the region and questioned why tourists were not informed.

“26 people were killed in Kashmir because the Modi government didn’t provide security to tourists. Modi did not go to Kashmir because the intelligence agencies asked him not to. Why didn’t you (central government) inform the tourists not to go there (Pahalgam)? If they had, 26 lives could have been saved, and this small war (Operation Sindoor) would not have happened,” he said.

(Except the headline nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, Inputs taken from ANI)