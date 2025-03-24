Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
'Kisi Ka Baap Chura Liya': Kunal Kamra Takes Jibe At Eknath Shinde, Venue Gets Vandalised, FIR Registered

Workers affiliated with the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde vandalized the office of The Uncontinental Mumbai, the venue where comedian Kunal Kamra recently performed a show critiquing the Deputy Chief Minister’s political shift.

‘Kisi Ka Baap Chura Liya’: Kunal Kamra Takes Jibe At Eknath Shinde, Venue Gets Vandalised, FIR Registered


Workers affiliated with the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde vandalized the office of The Uncontinental Mumbai, the venue where comedian Kunal Kamra recently performed a show critiquing the Deputy Chief Minister’s political shift.

The act of vandalism followed the viral circulation of Kamra’s performance video. Outraged party members stormed the venue and subsequently lodged a police complaint against the comedian at Khar police station.

In his show titled ‘Naya Bharat,’ which was uploaded on YouTube, Kamra delved into contemporary political issues, including a satirical take on Shinde’s split from Shiv Sena and his subsequent alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Without naming Shinde directly, Kamra used parody and satire to comment on his political maneuvering, including a spoof song referencing “a leader from Thane.”

An audience member at another comedy event at Habitat recounted that the show ended abruptly, allegedly due to the backlash against Kamra’s performance.

Allegations of a Political Conspiracy

The controversy escalated as Shiv Sena workers described Kamra’s show as a “conspiracy” against the former Maharashtra Chief Minister. A police complaint was filed not only against Kamra but also against Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut, Aditya Thackeray, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“We have filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his remarks against our leader and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. We demand swift action against him,” stated party MLA Murji Patel.

Protests erupted across Mumbai, with Shiv Sena workers burning images of the comedian. Party MP Naresh Mhaske accused Kamra of being a “hired” comedian, claiming that his performance was financially motivated. He also criticized opposition leaders, alleging that they lacked party workers and relied on comedians for political attacks.

Threats and Calls for Apology

Shiv Sena workers issued an ultimatum to Kamra, demanding an apology within two days, failing which they threatened to restrict his movements in Mumbai and across India.

“He must apologize to Eknath Shinde within two days, or Shiv Sainiks will not allow him to move freely in Mumbai. If he appears in public, we will blacken his face,” Patel warned.

The issue is expected to be raised in the Maharashtra assembly, with legislators urging the state home minister to take immediate action against the comedian.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mhaske stated, “We will ensure Kunal Kamra cannot move around freely—neither in Maharashtra nor in the country. He will be forced to apologize for his actions.”

