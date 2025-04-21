‘Kitne Aaalsi Log H’: Viral Video Of Porter Delivery Man Jibes Customer For Ordering From 2 Minutes Away 

The video, uploaded by user Azhar Jafri on platform X (formerly Twitter), quickly gained traction, drawing reactions ranging from laughter to empathy.

A seemingly trivial delivery order has turned into a topic of national conversation after a Porter agent shared his experience of transporting a package between two towers in the same apartment complex. The video, uploaded by user Azhar Jafri on platform X (formerly Twitter), quickly gained traction, drawing reactions ranging from laughter to empathy.

‘Aalas Ki Delivery’: Humor Meets Reality

In the now-viral clip, the delivery agent explains how he was tasked with picking up a parcel from Tower 17 and delivering it to Tower 19 — a distance he describes as “just a two-minute walk.” Speaking in Hindi, he quipped, “Lucknow ke log bhi ajeeb hain” (People of Lucknow are so weird), while showcasing the contents of the parcel: two video game controllers and a game disc.

Lucknow ke nawab chale gaye, nawabi chhod gaye 🥲 pic.twitter.com/jAHH2XbSF9 — Azhar Jafri (@zhr_jafri) April 13, 2025

The clip, captioned humorously as “Porter mein aaya aalas ki delivery waala order,” drew a mix of amusement and criticism. In his post, Jafri added, “Lucknow ke nawab chale gaye, nawabi chhod gaye,” poking fun at the city’s royal legacy and perceived indulgences.

However, the video sparked deeper reflections. Some users defended the recipient, pointing out that there could be genuine reasons for placing such an order. “Maybe it’s a young mother who can’t leave her kids, or an elderly person,” one user wrote. Another added, “It’s not about being lazy, it could be necessity. Judging without context is unfair.”

The incident, while light-hearted on the surface, tapped into broader themes of modern convenience culture, digital service expectations, and the assumptions people make based on limited information. As the debate continues, the short delivery has become a long conversation — one click, and the country is talking.

