Know How Two Planets Decide Venue For Mahakumbh Mela

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will take place in Prayagraj, as decided by the astrological alignment of Jupiter and the Sun. Learn how the position of these planets decides the venue for this sacred gathering, held once every 12 years, across four cities in India.

The Mahakumbh Mela is one of the most significant events in Hinduism, drawing millions of pilgrims from around the world. Held once every twelve years at select locations, this massive religious gathering is a blend of spiritual tradition, astrological importance, and cultural legacy. As the Mahakumbh 2025 countdown starts, this city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh readies itself for the three-month event between January 13 and February 26, 2025.

But what is it that dictates where this holy festival takes place? Let’s go deeper and explore the significance of why Mahakumbh happens to be at the particular venues.

Mahakumbh 2025: Venue And Dates

It is to be held at Prayagraj, which is a city that has previously hosted this magnificent festival and witnessed the Maha Kumbh in 2013. The event in 2025 is going to start on Paush Purnima that falls on January 13 and will end on Mahashivratri, 26 February 2025.

It is an opportunity for once in a lifetime for those who have been through this spiritual congregation while for millions of people it is an occasion they eagerly wait for great enthusiasm, both for religious reason and cultural importance.

How Is the Venue For Mahakumbh Decided?

Though the religious and cultural importance of Mahakumbh is very well known, the venue selection process of Mahakumbh has a very unique astrological pattern. The festival takes place once in twelve years at one of the four sacred places of India, which are Prayagraj, Nashik, Haridwar, and Ujjain. But the location for the specific year is decided by the combination of two planets: Guru of the Gods, that is Jupiter and the Sun.

Astrologers and scholars believe that the positioning of these celestial bodies plays a crucial role in determining where the Mahakumbh will take place. The planet Jupiter governs the divine and spiritual energies, while the Sun represents power and vitality. Their movements through specific zodiac signs influence the selection of the host city for the Mahakumbh.

Now regarding Prayagraj, during Jupiter’s transit over Taurus, and the Sun in Capricorn, will be at the Maha Kumbh. In 2025, astrologically speaking, Sun will become active in Capricorn; he has entered Capricorn on January 14 whereas Jupiter is already in Taurus. From ancient scriptures to the calculations by the wise of ancient ages, this position makes it very convenient for Mahakumbh to be in Prayagraj during 2025.

Other Sacred Places For Mahakumbh

Though Prayagraj is the Mahakumbh venue in 2025, each of the four cities hosting this mega event has its own astrological configuration:

Nashik: The Mahakumbh Mela takes place in Nashik when both Jupiter and the Sun are in Leo. This celestial combination will take place again in 2027, so it will be the year when Nashik will host the Mahakumbh again.

Haridwar: Mahakumbh is held in Haridwar when Jupiter is in Aquarius and the Sun is in Aries. This alignment will bring the festival to Haridwar in 2033.

Ujjain: For Ujjain, Mahakumbh happens when the Sun is in Aries and Jupiter is in Leo, and the next event is expected to take place in 2028.

Why Mahakumbh Happens Every 12 Years?

The Mahakumbh comes in a 12-year cycle. This cannot be a coincidence but reflects astrological movements. It is said that Jupiter, the Guru of the Gods, changes its position every year and completes a full zodiac cycle every 12 years. This period coincides with the time it takes for the planets to return to their original positions in relation to each other. This 12-year cycle, therefore, becomes a determinant of the festival’s timing.

In Hindu mythology, the Mahakumbh is also connected to the churning of the ocean of milk, known as the Samudra Manthan. In the story, it is said that while this was going on, a pot of Amrit, or the nectar of immortality, was acquired, and a battle between the gods and the demons ensued.

It is said that the nectar spilled in four locations, which is why these sites—Prayagraj, Nashik, Haridwar, and Ujjain—became the designated spots for the Kumbh Mela. Thus, the event takes place every 12 years as a reminder of the divine battle and the sanctity of the Amrit that was shared among the gods.

