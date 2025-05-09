Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
‘Koi Tarika Hai Bheek Mangne Ka’: PIB Trolls Pakistan Government Over Requesting For More Funds From IMF

On Thursday night, Pakistan intensified hostilities by launching drones and missiles across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border, targeting Indian territory. According to Indian defense sources, more than 50 drones were intercepted and destroyed by India’s S-400 air defense system.

PIB Trolls Pakistan Government


As tensions soar between India and Pakistan, a moment of levity came from India’s official media arm, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which took a jab at the Pakistani government after it reportedly appealed to international partners for financial help in the wake of escalating conflict.

Pakistan Seeks Global Funding, Cites ‘Heavy Losses’

On Friday, Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division reached out to foreign allies, requesting emergency financial support. The appeal referenced “significant damage caused by the enemy” and called for assistance to defuse the rising tensions with India.

In response, PIB shared a meme based on a well-known scene from the Bollywood film Golmaal, captioned, “Yeh koi tarika hai bheek mangne ka?” (Is this how one begs for money?). The post quickly gained traction online, with social media users joining in to mock the Pakistani government’s apparent financial desperation.

Pakistan Claims Its X Account Was Hacked

In a twist, Pakistani officials later backtracked, claiming that their X (formerly Twitter) account was compromised and that they never made the funding plea. However, the excuse drew skepticism, and Indian users continued to flood the platform with satirical comments and memes.

One popular comment featured a still from Phir Hera Pheri, suggesting only fictional characters could now rescue Pakistan financially. Another sarcastic remark read, “Haters will say it’s been hacked.”

Pakistan’s Drone and Missile Attack Foiled by India

In a strong response, India launched targeted airstrikes on key military sites in Lahore, Islamabad, and Sialkot. These attacks were part of India’s broader retaliation following an earlier Pakistani assault along the border.

India Clarifies Its Position: Retaliation, Not Escalation

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified during a press briefing that the military action taken on May 7 was a necessary response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and not an act of escalation. “Pakistan escalated first; we simply responded. The decision to de-escalate now lies with them,” Misri asserted.

While the actual border conflict continues, the information war on social media has become just as intense. With PIB’s meme going viral and netizens fueling the mockery, Pakistan’s credibility in the digital space took a hit—particularly as doubts persist over the claim of a hacked account.

