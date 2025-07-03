Kolhapuri Sandals Surge In Sales After Prada’s Design Sparks Cultural Controversy

In an unexpected turn of events, international luxury brand Prada inadvertently got India’s classic Kolhapuri sandals back in the limelight after they got flak for featuring similar models without properly attributing their design to Indian heritage.

Controversy, which has since known to be called as the “sandal scandal,” broke out after Prada showcased an open-toe sandal design at its Milan fashion show. Soon after this, the online users and Indian artisans pointed out the exact similarities to Kolhapuris, the 12th-century leather slippers which was originated in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district.

Netizens praised Kolhapuri Sandals

The incident was followed by a noise of cyber anger, nationalist pride memes and calls to safeguard India’s traditional crafts. The outcry forced Prada to disclose the inspiration behind its design. In a Reuters statement, the Italian company said that it wishes to work with local Indian artisans and manufacturers if the sandals are commercialized.

Among the main loudest voices to rise for recognition were Rahul Parasu Kamble, the founder of e-commerce site Shopkop, who wrote an open letter to Prada that went viral, shared more than 36,000 times. “Prada 0: Kolhapur 1,” wrote a trending Instagram post by the brand, as Kamble told the sales of Kolhapuri sandals jumped to ₹50,000 in three days, fivefold the normal figure.

A publicity to Kolhapuri

“Controversy was seen by me as an opportunity to give publicity to Kolhapuri,” said Kamble in media reports, said that artisans he works with are now optimistic and confident that their withering craft will now see a revival.

The Kolhapuri chappal, a once-ubiquitous staple of traditional Indian footwear, had been languishing in recent years in the face of cheap factory products. This has also popularized among younger generations. But the sudden flap of international media attention carry by cultural pride has restored the craft to its former glory.

Social media is now flooded with satirical memes, political endorsements, and calls from trade organizations for justifiable appreciation of Indian heritage. Some of them had demanded that the Geographical Indication (GI) tag be enforced more soon, while others urged the international brands to work respectfully with heritage artisans.