Kolkata Court Sentences Man To Death For Raping Infant, Calls It ‘Rarest Of Rare’ Case

A POCSO court in Kolkata on Wednesday has sentenced a 34-year-old man to death for raping a 7-month-old infant, that left the child in critical condition.

In addition to the capital punishment, the court has directed that ₹10 lakh be paid as compensation to the victim’s family.

The harrowing incident occurred in November 2024 in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and was investigated by the Burtolla police. Following a meticulous investigation, law enforcement authorities promptly filed a chargesheet against the accused, Rajib Ghosh, who was identified as the sole perpetrator.

The prosecution, led by the state counsel, sought the severest possible punishment, arguing that the gravity of the offense warranted the death penalty.

During the trial, Sessions Judge Indrila Mukhopadhyay underscored the extreme brutality of the crime, emphasizing that it qualified as a “rarest of rare” case.

While delivering the verdict, the judge stated, “This is a rarest of rare case…cannot think of any other punishment.” The court found the accused guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault, a provision designed to address the most egregious forms of sexual violence against minors.

What makes this case particularly noteworthy is the swiftness with which justice was delivered. The verdict was pronounced in under three months from the date of the crime, highlighting the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring expeditious proceedings in cases involving sexual violence against children.

The sentencing also serves as a significant legal precedent, reinforcing the gravity with which Indian courts view crimes against minors, particularly in cases where extreme violence is inflicted.

Legal experts have pointed out that while the death penalty remains a contentious issue in global human rights discussions, Indian courts continue to apply it in cases deemed exceptionally heinous.

The ruling has sparked widespread public discussion, with child rights activists and legal scholars emphasizing the need for both stringent legal deterrents and broader societal efforts to protect children from sexual violence. While the sentencing delivers a strong message, experts also stress the importance of preventive measures, awareness campaigns, and policy interventions to address the root causes of such crimes.

The case has reignited debates on the effectiveness of capital punishment in deterring sexual crimes against children, with some advocating for harsher penalties and others calling for a more rehabilitative approach.

Nevertheless, the swift judicial process in this instance has been widely acknowledged as a step towards ensuring justice for the most vulnerable members of society.

