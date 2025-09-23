LIVE TV
Kolkata Flood Update: 30 Flights Cancelled Amid Heavy Rain And Durga Puja

Kolkata Flood Update: 30 Flights Cancelled Amid Heavy Rain And Durga Puja

Heavy overnight rainfall flooded Kolkata, leaving seven dead and large parts of the city waterlogged. Train, Metro, and flight services faced massive disruptions, while the West Bengal government announced early Puja holidays for schools as IMD warned of more showers in South Bengal.

Kolkata Rain Update | Pic Credit: X
Kolkata Rain Update | Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 23, 2025 15:43:19 IST

Heavy rainfall from Monday night to early Tuesday morning flooded many parts of Kolkata, killing at least seven people, according to police and government officials. The continuous downpour paralyzed life in the city and surrounding areas, disrupting traffic, public transport, and daily activities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted similar showers around September 25, keeping community Durga Puja organisers on high alert. A Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official said emergency instructions had been issued to run drainage pumps in order to clear water from the roads and ensure smooth vehicular movement in the city.

Train and Metro Services Face Major Disruptions

Waterlogging on tracks severely disrupted train and Metro services across Kolkata. The Blue Line faced the worst impact, as flooding between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations forced an immediate suspension of services. A Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson confirmed the suspension between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations, while truncated services operated between Dakshineswar and Maidan.

Train movement in the Sealdah south section also faced problems, while limited services continued in the north and main sections. Operations at Howrah and Kolkata terminals slowed due to waterlogged tracks. Movement on the Circular Railway line stopped after water entered Chitpur yard.

 IMD Warns of More Heavy Rainfall in South Bengal

The IMD issued warnings of further heavy rainfall in multiple districts, citing a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal. Southern and eastern parts of Kolkata received extremely high rainfall, with Garia Kamdahari recording 332 mm, Jodhpur Park 285 mm, Kalighat 280 mm, Topsia 275 mm, Ballygunge 264 mm, and Thantania in north Kolkata 195 mm.

 Meteorologists said districts including Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura will likely face similar conditions until Wednesday. Officials also noted another low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal around September 25, which may bring more rainfall.

Flight Operations Affected at Kolkata Airport

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory after heavy rainfall disrupted some routes in the city. Kolkata airport officials reported that only one flight, operating between Pune and Kolkata, was diverted to Bhubaneswar at 3 am, while other flights continued as per schedule. However, passengers were warned about traffic delays due to road blockages and diversions. Later, officials confirmed that bad weather led to the cancellation of 30 flights and delays of 42 flights. The airport advised travellers to check flight status before starting their journey and allow extra travel time in view of the waterlogged streets.

 Bengal Schools Begin Puja Holidays Earlier

The West Bengal government announced early Puja holidays for state-run schools as heavy rain and waterlogging continued across Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to parents and children to avoid waterlogged areas to prevent electrocution accidents.

Acting on her instructions, Education Minister Bratya Basu declared that all government-run schools would remain closed on September 24 and 25. He posted on X that the closure was necessary to protect students from accidents and to provide relief during the calamity-like situation. Many private schools also declared holidays or shifted to online classes.

