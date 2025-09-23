Kolkata Flood Update: 30 Flights Cancelled Amid Heavy Rain And Durga Puja

Heavy rainfall from Monday night to early Tuesday morning flooded many parts of Kolkata, killing at least seven people, according to police and government officials. The continuous downpour paralyzed life in the city and surrounding areas, disrupting traffic, public transport, and daily activities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted similar showers around September 25, keeping community Durga Puja organisers on high alert. A Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official said emergency instructions had been issued to run drainage pumps in order to clear water from the roads and ensure smooth vehicular movement in the city.

Kolkata has faced a cloudburst of unprecedented intensity, with overnight rainfall measuring 1,423.2 mm across major neighbourhoods. In response, KMC workers are clearing blockages, pumps have been deployed, control rooms are fully operational, and emergency services remain on… pic.twitter.com/ADD3FsvkTU — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 23, 2025

Train and Metro Services Face Major Disruptions

Waterlogging on tracks severely disrupted train and Metro services across Kolkata. The Blue Line faced the worst impact, as flooding between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations forced an immediate suspension of services. A Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson confirmed the suspension between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations, while truncated services operated between Dakshineswar and Maidan.

Unbelievable scenes from Ballygunge Phari near Birla Mandir.

In the last 20 years I’ve never seen flooding like this in this area. Climate, drainage or sheer negligence #Kolkata #KolkataRain #Flood pic.twitter.com/6mOZlL5saT — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) September 23, 2025

Train movement in the Sealdah south section also faced problems, while limited services continued in the north and main sections. Operations at Howrah and Kolkata terminals slowed due to waterlogged tracks. Movement on the Circular Railway line stopped after water entered Chitpur yard.

IMD Warns of More Heavy Rainfall in South Bengal

The IMD issued warnings of further heavy rainfall in multiple districts, citing a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal. Southern and eastern parts of Kolkata received extremely high rainfall, with Garia Kamdahari recording 332 mm, Jodhpur Park 285 mm, Kalighat 280 mm, Topsia 275 mm, Ballygunge 264 mm, and Thantania in north Kolkata 195 mm.

What just happened #Kolkata! 😳

Deluge. 300 mm+ rain overnight,

7 cloudbursts.

As per WOK, history repeats itself. Last such floods were on September 23, 2007. 😱

Ma flyover clip. pic.twitter.com/hJsrgOpQXA — Nneha Chamaria (@NehamsChamaria) September 23, 2025

Meteorologists said districts including Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura will likely face similar conditions until Wednesday. Officials also noted another low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal around September 25, which may bring more rainfall.

Flight Operations Affected at Kolkata Airport

VIDEO | West Bengal: Rains battered Kolkata overnight, leading to widespread waterlogging in both northern and southern parts of the city. North Kolkata recorded 200 mm of rainfall, while South Kolkata received 180 mm. (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/Y8aFgnUZVn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2025

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory after heavy rainfall disrupted some routes in the city. Kolkata airport officials reported that only one flight, operating between Pune and Kolkata, was diverted to Bhubaneswar at 3 am, while other flights continued as per schedule. However, passengers were warned about traffic delays due to road blockages and diversions. Later, officials confirmed that bad weather led to the cancellation of 30 flights and delays of 42 flights. The airport advised travellers to check flight status before starting their journey and allow extra travel time in view of the waterlogged streets.

Bengal Schools Begin Puja Holidays Earlier

The West Bengal government announced early Puja holidays for state-run schools as heavy rain and waterlogging continued across Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to parents and children to avoid waterlogged areas to prevent electrocution accidents.

Acting on her instructions, Education Minister Bratya Basu declared that all government-run schools would remain closed on September 24 and 25. He posted on X that the closure was necessary to protect students from accidents and to provide relief during the calamity-like situation. Many private schools also declared holidays or shifted to online classes.

