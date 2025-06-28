Kolkata Gang Rape Case: Crime Took Place In Security Guard’s Room, Fourth Suspect Arrested

Kolkata Police have arrested a security guard of South Calcutta Law College in connection with the alleged gangrape of a first-year law student. The 24-year-old complainant stated that the assault occurred on the night of June 25 inside the college premises. With the arrest of the 55-year-old guard, identified as Pinaki Banerjee, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to four. Police launched a swift investigation following the victim’s complaint, which led to the arrest of the accused individuals, including current and former students.

Victim Alleges Assault Took Place in Guard’s Room

The complainant informed police that the assault took place inside the college’s guard room. She stated in her written complaint that Manojit Mishra, a former student and alleged key accused, ordered the guard to vacate the room and stand outside while two others, identified as ‘M’ and ‘P’, took her inside. According to her statement, the men used the college premises and security infrastructure to commit the crime. Police took note of this testimony while carrying out arrests and evidence collection.

Police Name Four Accused, Including Ex-Student and Senior Students

Earlier arrests included a former law college student, believed to be the ringleader, and two senior students currently enrolled at the institution. All four individuals are under police custody. Authorities continue to investigate the timeline of the incident and the roles of each accused. Law enforcement teams are also examining surveillance footage, mobile communications, and staff activity logs to verify the details presented in the FIR. Police sources confirmed that all suspects were present on campus on the night of the incident.

BJP Launches Protest Over Law College Gang Rape Case

The incident has sparked public outrage and prompted political response. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a protest march towards Gariahat at 2 PM on Sunday, demanding immediate justice. BJP Yuva Morcha President Dr. Indraneel Khan led the protest, condemning the crime and highlighting alleged administrative lapses on the part of college authorities. The student victim reportedly mentioned Manojit Mishra’s links with the Trinamool Congress in her complaint. Security remains tight around the college premises amid rising tensions.

