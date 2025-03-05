Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Kolkata Triple Murder: Suicide Pact Over ₹16 Crore Debt Ends in Tragedy

Kolkata Triple Murder: Suicide Pact Over ₹16 Crore Debt Ends in Tragedy

Businessman Prasun Dey has confessed to killing his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law after a failed suicide pact with his brother and other family members.

Kolkata Triple Murder: Suicide Pact Over ₹16 Crore Debt Ends in Tragedy


The chilling details of a triple murder in Kolkata’s Tangra neighborhood have come to light, with police confirming that a staggering debt of â‚¹16 crore led to the deaths of three family members.

Businessman Prasun Dey has confessed to killing his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law after a failed suicide pact with his brother and other family members.

A Grim Pact Turns Deadly

On February 19, the bodies of Romi Dey, her 14-year-old daughter, and her sister-in-law Sudeshna Dey were discovered in their home.

The case was unraveled when Prasun Dey, his brother Pranay, and Pranay’s teenage son crashed their car into a pillar in an alleged suicide attempt. Upon being questioned at the hospital, they revealed the murders that had taken place at their residence.

According to police investigations, the family had planned to end their lives together due to the enormous financial burden they were under.

On February 17, they consumed rice pudding (payesh) mixed with sleeping pills, but all of them woke up the next morning. Faced with their failed attempt, the brothers and their wives decided on an alternative plan, assisting each other in dying.

How the Murders Unfolded

Prasun Dey’s interrogation revealed that he first smothered his teenage daughter with a pillow while his wife Romi held her feet. When Romi’s own suicide attempt failed, Prasun slit her wrists and throat. He then killed his sister-in-law Sudeshna in the same manner.

Later that night, Prasun and Pranay left the house with Pranay’s son in their car. At around 3 AM, their vehicle crashed into a Metro pillar. While Pranay survived with injuries and is undergoing treatment, Prasun has been taken into police custody. The police now plan to record Pranay’s statement and interrogate him further.

The Burden of ₹16 Crore Debt

Police investigations have revealed that the Dey family’s financial troubles had spiraled out of control. The two brothers, who ran a business together, had accumulated a debt of â‚¹16 crore, with unpaid EMIs amounting to â‚¹47 lakh on two of their three cars.

Their house was mortgaged, and their bank accounts were nearly empty. Despite these challenges, the family maintained a lavish lifestyle, including frequent foreign trips.

Prasun Dey was formally arrested after his release from the hospital and was presented before a court, which remanded him to police custody until March 6. Authorities are now considering additional charges against both brothers.

Meanwhile, Pranay’s teenage son remains in a precarious situation, with no relatives willing to take him in. The police are considering placing him in a children’s home.

Filed under

Kolkata Triple Murder Suicide

