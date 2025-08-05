LIVE TV
K'taka: Justice Nagamohan Das Commission Submits 1,766-Page Report On Internal Reservation In SC Category To CM

The Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission, initiated by the Karnataka government to study and recommend measures for the internal reservation within the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota.

Published By: Bellie Thomas
Published: August 5, 2025 14:26:00 IST

Bengaluru: The Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission, initiated by the Karnataka government to study and recommend measures for the internal reservation within the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota, submitted its 1,766-page report to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Monday.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated – “A total of 27.24 lakh families and 1.07 crore individuals participated in the survey. The Supreme Court has set the criteria for internal reservation as educational backwardness, under-representation in government jobs, and social backwardness.”

The data collected through the survey and government agencies was analyzed according to the Supreme Court’s guidelines. Based on this, sub-castes within the SC category were classified and internal reservation was allocated. The 1,766-page report includes the main findings, data, references, and recommendations. The CMO noted that Justice Nagamohan Das did not accept any fee or honorarium for his work.

Speaking at Vidhana Soudha on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that the internal reservation report had been submitted to the government. Justice Nagamohan Das and members of the Commission were present during the submission. “The report will be presented before the Cabinet on August 7, and a decision will be made after it is discussed in the Cabinet,” the CM said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, a prominent leader from the Scheduled Caste community, said, “This is a historic report. Justice Nagamohan Das Commission, which was tasked with studying internal reservation, has submitted its report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. For the first time in the country, such a report has been prepared in an organized and scientific manner.”

“The Commission has used modern technology and submitted the report within two months. We don’t yet know what is in the report. CM Siddaramaiah has directed that it be placed before the next Cabinet meeting. Only then will we know its contents, and discussions will follow regarding its implementation,” Parameshwara said. He added, “The report must be accepted by the Cabinet. It is not my decision to make, and even CM Siddaramaiah cannot decide alone.”

Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, said, “We are accepting the report. The CM has convened us to discuss accepting the report and the actions to be taken afterward. The CM will decide on the pros and cons of the report. Further discussion will take place after the report is formally submitted.”

Former minister H. Anjaneya remarked, “We are curious and concerned about the report. The Sadashiva Commission had earlier recommended 6 per cent reservation. The Madhuswamy Cabinet Sub-Committee had also proposed 6 per cent. This Commission is expected to recommend 6 to 7 per cent. For the past 35 years, communities under the Dalit Left category, particularly safai karmacharis and laborers, have been hoping for justice.”

The Supreme Court delivered a verdict on August 1, 2024, authorizing state governments to provide internal reservation after reclassifying sub-castes through a survey to ensure social justice for all. The Congress-led Karnataka government, in January 2025, formed the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission to study internal reservation among Scheduled Castes and submit a report.

The Commission submitted an interim report on March 27, 2025, recommending a fresh survey due to the lack of existing data. The Cabinet approved this interim recommendation the same day, and a state-wide survey was conducted between May 5 and July 6.

