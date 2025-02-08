KTR Mocks Rahul Gandhi, Credits Him For BJP’s Delhi Elections Victory

In a sharp political jibe, BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) sarcastically congratulated Rahul Gandhi for the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

In a recent development, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) took a sarcastic jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, congratulating him for facilitating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. KTR’s remarks came as early trends indicated that the Congress party, despite not leading in any seats, had eroded the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) vote share in several constituencies, indirectly benefiting the BJP.

Taking to X , KTR posted, “Congrats to Rahul Gandhi for winning the election for BJP, yet again! Well done “. This comment was accompanied by a retweet of a video from a previous news conclave where he had made similar remarks.

Congrats to Rahul Gandhi for winning the election for BJP, yet again! Well done 👏 https://t.co/79Xbdm7ktw — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 8, 2025

This isn’t the first time KTR has criticized Rahul Gandhi. In a 2023 conclave, he labeled Gandhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “biggest asset,” arguing that the Congress was incapable of defeating the BJP. He further challenged the party to prove its strength in BJP strongholds like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat before claiming to be a viable alternative.

KTR also accused Rahul Gandhi of weakening the BRS in Telangana, asserting that his party was capable of defeating the BJP independently. In a related development, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal faced a significant setback, losing from the New Delhi constituency.

These events underscore the complex dynamics between India’s major political parties and highlight the strategic challenges they face in regional and national politics.

