Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Kuki Group In Manipur Rejects Amit Shah’s Free Movement Directive, Demands Solution First

The Kuki Committee in Manipur rejects Amit Shah's free movement directive, insisting on a resolution respecting their demand for a "separate administration." Tensions rise as groups clash over peace efforts.

Kuki Group In Manipur Rejects Amit Shah’s Free Movement Directive, Demands Solution First

Kuki Committee Manipur


A key Kuki organization in Manipur has defied Home Minister Amit Shah’s order for free movement on all roads in the state starting March 8. The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) has made it clear that they will not allow unrestricted movement in Kuki-Zo areas until a resolution is reached that respects the community’s aspirations.

The group emphasized its unwavering demand for a “separate administration” that covers Kuki-dominated areas, aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict with the Meitei community. “The Kuki-Zo people will continue to fight for a separate administration through protests, mobilization, and peaceful resistance,” stated the organization. It also called on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to retract his comments against their demand for separate governance.

COTU’s decision follows a meeting with Shah on Saturday, where he had directed officials to ensure free movement on all roads in Manipur and to take strict action against obstructions. Some Meitei groups supported Shah’s directive, seeing it as a step toward restoring communication in the state.

On February 13, President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur due to the ongoing Meitei-Kuki conflict. After COTU’s resolution, Governor Bhalla held a security meeting on Tuesday to assess the situation, but no details of the outcomes were shared.

COTU warned that any forced peace without addressing the Kuki-Zo political issue would lead to a “complete and irreversible boycott” of the ruling government. Meanwhile, the Coordination Committee on Manipur Unity (COCOMI), representing Meitei organizations, condemned COTU’s resolutions, calling them “provocative and inflammatory.”

