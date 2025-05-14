Kuki-Zo Meet In Guwahati, To Reassert Push For Union Territory Demands

The Kuki-Zo Council's Governing Council has decided to present its collective position on the formation of a popular government in the forthcoming meeting with Kuki-Zo MLAs and Suspension of Operation (SoO) groups, scheduled for May 16, 2025, in Guwahati.

This decision was taken during the KZC’s first Governing Council meeting at READS Auditorium, Rengkai, Churachandpur, on May 13, a day after key Leaders’ Consultation and Interaction program with the UPF and KNO leaders in Kangpokpi.

The KZC’s first Governing Council meet also reaffirmed its political aspiration for a separate administration under Article 239A of the Indian Constitution—akin to the Union Territory model of Puducherry.

The gathering saw the participation of 90 delegates representing various tribes and civil society organisations from Kuki-Zo-inhabited districts.

Five key resolutions were passed during the meeting:

1. Cabinet Expansion – The Council approved the addition of four Vice-Chairpersons, four Joint Secretaries, and four Assistant Secretaries to its cabinet, as recommended by the Chairman.

2. Budget Framework – A resolution was adopted to draft a comprehensive budget and ensure equitable financial contribution from all constituent bodies.

3. The Council reaffirmed its political demand for the creation of a separate administrative entity in the form of a Union Territory, akin to Puducherry, under Article 239A of the Indian Constitution.

4. Reaffirmation of Guiding Principles – The Council confirmed its foundational principles without amendment following a thorough review.

5. Popular Government Deliberation – The Governing Council agreed to formally convey and deliberate its unified stance on the formation of a popular government in Manipur during the Guwahati dialogue with MLAs and SoO groups.

Kuki-Zo Council Chairman Henlianthang has stated, “Despite our internal differences, the Kuki-Zo people have stood resilient. The Council will steadfastly pursue the political aspiration of a separate administration under Article 239A.”

The demand for the UT has been vehemently opposed by the valley based groups and CSOs ever since the violent clashes broke out in Manipur back in May 2023.