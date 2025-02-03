Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Kulgam: Ex-Army Man, His Wife, Daughter Injured in Terrorist Attack

A former Army personnel and his family were brutally attacked by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, leaving them injured and sparking a massive security operation. Authorities have launched a manhunt to track down the assailants as the victims undergo treatment.

Kulgam: Ex-Army Man, His Wife, Daughter Injured in Terrorist Attack

A former Army personnel and his family were brutally attacked by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, leaving them injured.


An ex-Army personnel, along with his wife and daughter, sustained injuries after being attacked by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials confirmed.

Attack in Behibagh Kulgam

According to officials, the attack took place in the Behibagh area of Kulgam. The unidentified terrorists targeted the former Army man and his family, leaving all three injured.

“An ex-Army man, his wife, and their daughter were attacked by terrorists in Behibagh, Kulgam. They sustained injuries and were immediately taken to a hospital for medical treatment,” an official told Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

Victims Undergoing Treatment

The injured family members were promptly rushed to a nearby medical facility, where they are currently receiving treatment. The extent of their injuries has not yet been disclosed by medical authorities.

Security Forces Launch Search Operation in Kulgam

Following the attack, security forces swiftly cordoned off the area in an attempt to track down the assailants. A search operation has been launched to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited as authorities continue their investigation.

With inputs from agencies.

This is a developing story.

kashmir

