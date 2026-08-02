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Home > India News > Kulgam Terror Attack Puts Uttar Pradesh on High Alert; Security Intensified Across Kanwar Yatra Routes

Kulgam Terror Attack Puts Uttar Pradesh on High Alert; Security Intensified Across Kanwar Yatra Routes

Following intelligence inputs about a possible terror plot, Uttar Pradesh has intensified security across Kanwar Yatra routes, religious places, government buildings and crowded public locations.

Kanwar Yatra 2025
Kanwar Yatra 2025

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 07:53 IST

The state of Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert as the central intelligence agencies received warnings about a possible terror attack in the state. This comes a few days after an alleged terror gang entered a brick kiln in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and shot two workers dead.

According to the intelligence inputs, the Uttar Pradesh Police have asked all the districts to keep themselves on high alert and tighten security in the state.

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Intelligence Warns of Possible Terror Plot

As per reports from the intelligence agencies, there might be plans for a terror attack by terrorists motivated by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Reports suggest that public places and religious places could be among the top priorities of the terrorists.

Some of the potential targets of such terror activities can include the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and other religious places.

Security Tightened Across the State

In light of such alerts, more police and PAC officials have been deployed to provide security cover to Kanwar Yatra routes.

Groups of policemen have been keeping an eye on persons as well as vehicles who might act in a suspicious manner. Verifications are also being done in hotels, dharamshalas, as well as rented houses for checking any suspicious behaviour.

Police Headquarters Issues Fresh Instructions

The Police Headquarters has requested the police commissioners, Range IGs, DIGs and District police chiefs to make an immediate assessment of the security situation.

They have been told to increase patrolling, surveillance as well as sharing any intelligence inputs. The Intelligence Wing has also been advised to cooperate with local police for monitoring any possible threat.

Extra Focus on Kanwar Yatra Security

In view of the fact that lakhs of pilgrims move around the western and central part of Uttar Pradesh every year during Kanwar Yatra, special security arrangements have been made along the route of the yatra.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Meerut) has been requested to intensify patrolling and keep police force on constant vigil. Mobile Patrolling Parties, QRTs and intelligence network have also been put into action in case of any emergency.

Officials said vehicle checking has been stepped up at district borders and major intersections. Additional security personnel have also been deployed at sensitive religious places and key government establishments to prevent any untoward incident.

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Kulgam Terror Attack Puts Uttar Pradesh on High Alert; Security Intensified Across Kanwar Yatra Routes

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Kulgam Terror Attack Puts Uttar Pradesh on High Alert; Security Intensified Across Kanwar Yatra Routes
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