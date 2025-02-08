Kumar Vishwas Takes A Poetic Dig At Arvind Kejriwal As AAP Loses Delhi, Adds, ‘I Have No Sympathy’

Voting for the New Delhi Assembly seat took place on February 5, with a recorded voter turnout of 57.13%. A tough fight is expected among the three candidates.

Renowned for his wit and sharp responses, Dr. Kumar Vishwas remains highly active on social media, frequently sharing his opinions on various issues.

Once a part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and involved in politics, he distanced himself after a fallout with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Since then, he has often taken subtle digs at the party.

As the results of the Delhi Assembly Elections unfold on Propose Day, Kumar Vishwas shared a poetic post on social media platform X.

Kumar Vishwas Takes A Poetic Dig

He captioned his post: “Kabhi tum sun nahi payi, kabhi main keh nahi paya” (You never heard, and I could never say it).” Along with the caption, he shared a video in which he recited a few lines:

“Bahut bikhra, bahut toota, thapede sah nahi paya,

Hawaon ke ishaaron par magar main beh nahi paya.

Adhura ansuna hi reh gaya yun pyaar ka kissa,

Kabhi tum sun nahi payi, kabhi main keh nahi paya.”

Kumar Vishwas: I have no sympathy for a man who crushed the dreams of AAP party workers

Kumar Vishwas in an interview said, “I congratulate the BJP for the victory and I hope that they’ll work for the people of Delhi. I have no sympathy for a man who crushed the dreams of AAP party workers. Delhi is now free from him.”

He added, “He used those dreams for his personal ambitions. Today, justice has been delivered. When we got the news of Manish Sisodia losing from Jangpura – my wife who is apolitical cried.”

For the unversed, Kejriwal lost from 3000 votes Sandeep Dixit got 3000 votes, Sandeep played big role in Kejriwal’s defeat.

Mixed Reactions From The Internet

Many social media users linked this post to AAP. One user commented, “Your old friend is losing the election.” Another wrote, “Congratulations on the end of AAP.” Some even congratulated him in advance for an expected “good news.”

However, others took the post as a romantic message for Propose Day. A user praised the poetry, calling it “a wonderful piece,” while many others responded with “Wah, wah!” appreciating the verse.

