Kunal Kamra Also Mocked On PM Modi On His Controversial Show, Opposition Questions BJP’s Silence

The opposition has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its selective outrage over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, questioning why the party remained unbothered by his jokes about Prime Minister Narendra Modi but reacted strongly to his parody song allegedly targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The controversy comes as the Mumbai Police issued a second summons to Kamra, directing him to appear for questioning at Khar police station in connection with a defamation case filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. The case pertains to alleged derogatory remarks made by the comedian about Shinde’s political trajectory.

Legal Action Against Kamra

The police had first summoned Kamra on Tuesday, initiating a probe into the allegations. However, sources indicate that the comedian sought a week’s time to comply with the notice. The latest summons reinforces the urgency of the investigation.

Opposition’s Stand on BJP’s Reaction

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Wednesday accused the BJP of using Eknath Shinde as a political shield to target Kamra. Speaking after the Maharashtra Budget session, Danve remarked, “Kunal Kamra directly criticized Prime Minister Modi in his performances, yet the BJP took no issue with it. But the same party is now up in arms over a parody song that does not even mention Shinde by name. This raises questions about BJP’s true motivations.”

What Led to the Summons?

Kamra’s parody performance, which was based on a song from the Bollywood film Dil To Pagal Hai, seemingly referenced Shinde as a ‘gaddar’ (traitor)—a nod to his 2022 rebellion against former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, which resulted in the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The act also touched upon the split within the Shiv Sena in 2022 and the subsequent division in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2023.

Vandalism at Comedy Venue

The controversy escalated on Sunday night when Shiv Sena members vandalized the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra had performed. The hotel that housed the venue was also attacked. Following this, police registered a case against 40 Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers for destruction of property.

On Monday, the police arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for their involvement in the vandalism. However, a local court granted them bail the same day.

With legal proceedings unfolding and political tensions running high, the case against Kamra has ignited a broader debate on freedom of speech, selective political responses, and the role of satire in public discourse.

