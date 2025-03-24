‘Kunal Kamra Must Apologize, Will Not Be Tolerated’: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calls for an apology from comedian Kunal Kamra. Addressing the media he said, "There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calls for an apology from comedian Kunal Kamra. Addressing the media he said, “There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants. The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologize. This will not be tolerated. There is the right to comedy, but if it is being done to defame our Dy CM Eknath Shinde purposely, it is not right.”

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, “There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants. The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologize. This will not be tolerated. There is the right to comedy, but if it is… pic.twitter.com/g7UVXEyfDC Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He added, “Kunal Kamra has posted the same red constitution book shown by Rahul Gandhi. Both of them have not read the Constitution. The Constitution allows us freedom of speech, but it has limitations. People have voted and supported us in the assembly elections in 2024. Those who were traitors were sent home by the people. The people showed those who insulted the mandate and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray their place. One may create humour, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted. One cannot encroach on others’ freedom and ideology. This cannot be justified as the Freedom of speech.”

What Happened?

Workers affiliated with the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde vandalized the office of The Uncontinental Mumbai, the venue where comedian Kunal Kamra recently performed a show critiquing the Deputy Chief Minister’s political shift.

The act of vandalism followed the viral circulation of Kamra’s performance video. Outraged party members stormed the venue and subsequently lodged a police complaint against the comedian at Khar police station.

In his show titled ‘Naya Bharat,’ which was uploaded on YouTube, Kamra delved into contemporary political issues, including a satirical take on Shinde’s split from Shiv Sena and his subsequent alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Without naming Shinde directly, Kamra used parody and satire to comment on his political maneuvering, including a spoof song referencing “a leader from Thane.”

The controversy escalated as Shiv Sena workers described Kamra’s show as a “conspiracy” against the former Maharashtra Chief Minister. A police complaint was filed not only against Kamra but also against Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut, Aditya Thackeray, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“We have filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his remarks against our leader and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. We demand swift action against him,” stated party MLA Murji Patel.

Protests erupted across Mumbai, with Shiv Sena workers burning images of the comedian. Party MP Naresh Mhaske accused Kamra of being a “hired” comedian, claiming that his performance was financially motivated. He also criticized opposition leaders, alleging that they lacked party workers and relied on comedians for political attacks.

Continue Reading: Kisi Ka Baap Chura Liya’: Kunal Kamra Takes Jibe At Eknath Shinde, Venue Gets Vandalised, FIR Registered