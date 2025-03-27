Kunal Kamra Slams Media ‘Vultures’ Calls Them ‘A Miscommunication Arm Of The Ruling Party’

The post was in response to media outlets repeatedly seeking his reaction as controversy mounted over his “gaddar” (traitor) joke, allegedly aimed at Shinde during a stand-up performance.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has sparked fresh controversy by calling the mainstream media “vultures” and accusing them of acting as a “miscommunication arm” of the ruling party. His remarks come amid growing backlash over his recent satirical comments on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Taking to X, Kamra wrote, “The mainstream media at this point is nothing but a miscommunication arm of the ruling party. They are vultures who report on issues that don’t matter to the people of this country. If they all shut shop from tomorrow till eternity, they will be doing a favor to the country, its people, & their own children.”

The post was in response to media outlets repeatedly seeking his reaction as controversy mounted over his “gaddar” (traitor) joke, allegedly aimed at Shinde during a stand-up performance. Several political leaders condemned the remarks and demanded legal action.

To all those hounding for a quote –

To all those hounding for a quote –

"The mainstream media at this point is nothing but a miscommunication arm of the ruling party. They are vultures who report on issues that dont matter to the people of this country. If they all shut shop from tomorrow till eternity they will…
— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 27, 2025

Amid the row, Kamra released a new parody song on Wednesday, targeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and accusing the BJP of “tanashahi” (dictatorship). The video surfaced just as Mumbai Police issued him a second summons, rejecting his request for an extension to appear for questioning.

Authorities confirmed that Kamra skipped the first summons and, after failing to appear a second time, legal experts were consulted before issuing fresh notice. Mumbai Police are also investigating whether the comedian has previously made satirical remarks on other politicians or celebrities, signaling potential further legal action.

The controversy has reignited the debate on freedom of speech in India, with Kamra’s supporters calling his comedy a form of dissent, while critics argue he has crossed the line. As tensions escalate, Kamra’s strong stance against the media and ruling establishment has only intensified the political storm surrounding him.

