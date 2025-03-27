Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Kunal Kamra Slams Media ‘Vultures’ Calls Them ‘A Miscommunication Arm Of The Ruling Party’

Kunal Kamra Slams Media ‘Vultures’ Calls Them ‘A Miscommunication Arm Of The Ruling Party’

The post was in response to media outlets repeatedly seeking his reaction as controversy mounted over his “gaddar” (traitor) joke, allegedly aimed at Shinde during a stand-up performance.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has sparked fresh controversy by calling the mainstream media “vultures” and accusing them of acting as a “miscommunication arm” of the ruling party. His remarks come amid growing backlash over his recent satirical comments on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Taking to X, Kamra wrote, “The mainstream media at this point is nothing but a miscommunication arm of the ruling party. They are vultures who report on issues that don’t matter to the people of this country. If they all shut shop from tomorrow till eternity, they will be doing a favor to the country, its people, & their own children.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The post was in response to media outlets repeatedly seeking his reaction as controversy mounted over his “gaddar” (traitor) joke, allegedly aimed at Shinde during a stand-up performance. Several political leaders condemned the remarks and demanded legal action.

Amid the row, Kamra released a new parody song on Wednesday, targeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and accusing the BJP of “tanashahi” (dictatorship). The video surfaced just as Mumbai Police issued him a second summons, rejecting his request for an extension to appear for questioning.

Authorities confirmed that Kamra skipped the first summons and, after failing to appear a second time, legal experts were consulted before issuing fresh notice. Mumbai Police are also investigating whether the comedian has previously made satirical remarks on other politicians or celebrities, signaling potential further legal action.

The controversy has reignited the debate on freedom of speech in India, with Kamra’s supporters calling his comedy a form of dissent, while critics argue he has crossed the line. As tensions escalate, Kamra’s strong stance against the media and ruling establishment has only intensified the political storm surrounding him.

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP ‘They Love Foul Smell, We like Fragrance’: UP Govt Hits Back

Filed under

Kunal Kamra kunal kamra media

newsx

‘Russians Are Filibustering’: Starmer Says Moscow ‘Is Playing Games,’ Hints At Push For More Sanctions
Multiple people have been

Who Is The Suspect Arrested in Amsterdam Stabbing Incident? Multiple People Injured,14 Patrol Cars, Trauma...
In a shocking incident, a

Dangerous ‘Dare Game’ In Gujarat School Leaves 25 Students Injured
Stand-up comedian Kunal K

Kunal Kamra Slams Media ‘Vultures’ Calls Them ‘A Miscommunication Arm Of The Ruling Party’
L2: Empuraan, starring Mo

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After...
newsx

California Court Refuses to Halt Order On Rehiring Of Fired US Federal Workers
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Russians Are Filibustering’: Starmer Says Moscow ‘Is Playing Games,’ Hints At Push For More Sanctions

‘Russians Are Filibustering’: Starmer Says Moscow ‘Is Playing Games,’ Hints At Push For More Sanctions

Who Is The Suspect Arrested in Amsterdam Stabbing Incident? Multiple People Injured,14 Patrol Cars, Trauma Helicopter Deployed

Who Is The Suspect Arrested in Amsterdam Stabbing Incident? Multiple People Injured,14 Patrol Cars, Trauma...

Dangerous ‘Dare Game’ In Gujarat School Leaves 25 Students Injured

Dangerous ‘Dare Game’ In Gujarat School Leaves 25 Students Injured

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After...

California Court Refuses to Halt Order On Rehiring Of Fired US Federal Workers

California Court Refuses to Halt Order On Rehiring Of Fired US Federal Workers

Entertainment

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana

Jitni Umar Likhi Hai: Salman Khan Gets Real About Death Threats From The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Jitni Umar Likhi Hai: Salman Khan Gets Real About Death Threats From The Lawrence Bishnoi

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime Debate Cannot Be Ignored

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?