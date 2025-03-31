Kunal Kamra Slams Mumbai Police’s Home Visit, ‘A Waste Of Your Time & Public Resources’

The Khar police have issued two summons to Kamra since the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) on March 24, following a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has reacted sharply to Mumbai Police visiting his former residence in connection with an FIR over a controversial joke targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Taking to X, Kamra pointed out that he had not lived at the given address for a decade, calling the visit a waste of time and public resources.

“Going to an address where I haven’t lived for the last 10 years is a waste of your time & public resources,” Kamra wrote, addressing the police action.

Mumbai Police Summons Kamra Amid Legal Trouble

The Khar police have issued two summons to Kamra since the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) on March 24, following a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. Kamra’s stand-up show at The Habitat in Khar featured a parody song allegedly mocking Shinde, which led to a backlash from his supporters.

Apart from the FIR, three additional cases have been registered against Kamra across Maharashtra, all of which have been transferred to Khar police, as the comedy show venue falls under their jurisdiction.

#WATCH | Comedian Kunal Kamra row: A team of Mumbai Police arrives at the residence of Kunal Kamra in Mumbai More details awaited pic.twitter.com/oSdph3kKOh — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2025

Legal Protection and Political Backlash

Currently residing in Tamil Nadu, Kamra has been granted interim protection from arrest by the Madras High Court. However, political tensions continue to rise, with members of Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction openly threatening him.

Supporters of Shinde have also vandalized The Habitat and the hotel where the show was recorded. Despite the growing hostility, Kamra remains defiant and has refused to apologize.

“I will not apologise… I don’t fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down,” he stated.

Controversial Parody Song Sparks Uproar

The controversy erupted over Kamra’s parody song set to the tune of Dil Toh Pagal Hai, which repeatedly used the word “gaddar” (traitor), a term frequently used by Uddhav Thackeray’s faction to describe Shinde and his political split from the Shiv Sena in 2022.

Following the FIR, Mumbai police asked Kamra to appear for questioning and later summoned him for a second time, demanding his presence on March 31. It remains to be seen how the case will unfold as the comedian continues to challenge political pressure.

