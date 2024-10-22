Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Kunal Kamra Takes A Jibe At ‘Bouncers At Ola Service Centres’ Claim: New Rift?

The situation has led to a broader conversation about customer service in the electric vehicle sector, particularly concerning Ola Electric.

Kunal Kamra Takes A Jibe At ‘Bouncers At Ola Service Centres’ Claim: New Rift?

The ongoing dispute between stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has just gotten intense! Has Ola deployed bouncers at its service centers to handle customer complaints? raising eyebrows and prompting Kamra to mock the situation publicly.

The feud was reignited when a user on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Ola had hired “five to six bouncers” at their service centers. The user, identified as R.J Kashyap, shared a video showing bouncers allegedly arguing with customers, including female patrons. In response, Kamra reposted the tweet, questioning the validity of the claims and urging journalists to fact-check the situation. He sarcastically remarked, “Please, can a journalist fact check this. If true, this is truly unique: a Sales team for sales & Bouncers for after sales.”

Kunal Kamra vs Bhavish Aggarwal

Kunal Kamra has been vocal about the frustrations of Ola Electric customers. Earlier this month, he highlighted a backlog of electric scooters at an Ola service center, asking, “Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this?” His initial posts resonated with many, prompting customers to share their own negative experiences with Ola’s service.

In response to the bouncer allegations, Kamra took a jab at Aggarwal, stating, “Hey @bhash, you’ve sold such an innovative Indian product that you’ve had to hire bouncers to protect the staff.” This comment underscores Kamra’s belief that the situation reflects poorly on Ola’s customer service and management.

Bhavish Aggarwal has not taken Kamra’s criticisms lying down. In previous exchanges, he dismissed Kamra’s comments as “paid tweet,” suggesting that the comedian’s motives were questionable. He even invited Kamra to help resolve the issues faced by the company, which only added fuel to the fire of their ongoing social media clash.

The situation has led to a broader conversation about customer service in the electric vehicle sector, particularly concerning Ola Electric. Customers have taken to social media to share their grievances, with some alleging that bouncers at service centers were aggressive and unhelpful. One user even posted videos of bouncers allegedly confronting customers, further escalating the narrative of poor service and lack of accountability.

Kamra’s commentary has not only focused on the alleged bouncer situation but also on the transparency issues surrounding Ola’s handling of customer complaints. He recently criticized the company for not having a clear plan to address refunds or resolve ongoing issues, stating, “We don’t even know if there is a plan… All I can do is let @bhash know that he has to put out a public plan which doesn’t include employing me.”

