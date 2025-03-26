Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Kunal Kamra’s Latest Roast: Calls Out Narayan Murthy’s 70 Hour Work Week; Says ‘Middle Class Hone Ki Acting’ To Sudha Murty

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again grabbed public attention with his sharp satire during his recent performance at the 'Naya Bharat' show in Mumbai.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again grabbed public attention with his sharp satire during his recent performance at the ‘Naya Bharat’ show in Mumbai. Known for his politically charged humor, Kamra’s latest act took aim at well-known personalities, including author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty and her husband, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

His remarks, which questioned Sudha Murty’s advocacy for simplicity and mocked Narayana Murthy’s suggestion of a 70-hour workweek, quickly became the center of discussion. The event escalated into a broader controversy as Kamra also made political comments, leading to protests, legal action, and divided public opinions.

Kamra’s Take on Sudha Murty’s ‘Simplicity’

During his 45-minute set, Kamra humorously questioned Sudha Murty’s well-publicized simple lifestyle, suggesting that it was more of a carefully curated public image. He said, “Jo ameer hojate hai aur so middle class hone ki acting karte hai, unme see ek mahan aurat hai, uska naam hai Sudha Murty. Simplicity ki moorat hai who. Uska wohi claim hai ki mein simple hun. Aur usne apni simplicity pe pachaas kitaab likhi hai…har kitaab ka point yeahi hai ki woh simple hai.”

His remarks were interpreted as a critique of how public figures often create narratives that may not entirely reflect reality.

Mocking Narayana Murthy’s 70-Hour Workweek Advice

Kamra also turned his satire toward Narayana Murthy’s suggestion that young Indians should work 70 hours per week to help the country’s economy grow. He narrated a fictional anecdote in which Sudha Murty bought mangoes at a cheaper price than a corporate-dressed woman.

“I simply went to the mango seller, and he told me that the lady had a modern corporate job in this international company called Infosys. Now you understand why Narayan Murthy wants you to work for 70 hours a week.”

His joke poked fun at corporate culture and how high expectations from employees might not align with the reality of their work-life balance.

Political Satire Leads to Backlash

Kamra’s performance did not just stop at corporate satire. He also took political jabs, especially at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra humorously called Shinde a ‘gaddar’ (traitor) through a parody of the song Bholi Si Surat.

However, this joke did not sit well with Shinde’s supporters. Following Kamra’s performance, members of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) allegedly vandalized the Habitat studio in Mumbai’s Khar area. In response, Mumbai Police filed a case against Kamra for his comments, while 40 Shiv Sena workers were charged with damaging the venue.

Eknath Shinde later addressed the controversy, stating that while freedom of speech is important, it should have its limits. He accused Kamra of targeting political figures with a specific agenda, saying, “This same person has commented on the Supreme Court, the prime minister, Arnab Goswami, and industrialists. This is not freedom of speech; this is working for someone.”

Kangana Ranaut’s Reaction to the Controversy

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also weighed in on the issue, criticizing Kamra’s comedic style. Speaking to ANI, she questioned the state of public discourse, saying, “We should think where society is heading when someone does this only for two minutes of fame. Abusing people and our culture in the name of comedy is unacceptable.”

She also compared Kamra’s legal troubles to her own past conflicts, recalling how the demolition of her bungalow was, in her view, an unjust act against her.

Kunal Kamra’s History of Controversial Comedy

This is not the first time Kunal Kamra has found himself in the middle of a controversy. Over the years, his bold political satire has drawn both applause and criticism. He has openly taken on powerful figures, including the Supreme Court of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and journalist Arnab Goswami. His fearless comedic style has led to multiple legal battles and reignited debates about the limits of satire and freedom of speech in India.

