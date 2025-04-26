Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
​Kupwara Blast: House Of LeT Terrorist Farooq Teedwa Damaged In Kalaroos Explosion​

Blast damages LeT terrorist Farooq Teedwa’s house in Kalaroos, Kupwara; security forces investigate cause and cordon off area.

​Kupwara Blast: House Of LeT Terrorist Farooq Teedwa Damaged In Kalaroos Explosion​


A blast has damaged the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Farooq Teedwa in the Kalaroos area of Kupwara district. The incident was reported earlier today, and security forces have since rushed to the site to assess the situation.

The cause of the explosion is not yet confirmed. Initial reports suggest it could be linked to the presence of explosives at the location. An investigation has been launched, and the area has been cordoned off for security reasons.

Farooq Teedwa is a known operative of the Pakistan-backed LeT outfit, which remains active along the Line of Control (LoC) and in parts of the Kashmir Valley. Kalaroos, located near the LoC, has witnessed increased security operations in recent months to curb militant movements and infiltration attempts.

Officials have yet to confirm whether any injuries were reported or if Teedwa himself was present at the time of the blast. Meanwhile, locals have been advised to stay cautious as search operations continue.

This explosion highlights the ongoing security challenges in north Kashmir, where terror groups like LeT continue to maintain sleeper cells and hideouts despite intensified counter-terror efforts by Indian forces.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

