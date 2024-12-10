Kurla Bus Accident: Mumbai Girl Boards BEST Bus After First Day At Job, Never To Return

The Kurla Bus Accident on SG Barve Road in Kurla (West) left seven dead and several injured as a BEST bus lost control, ramming into pedestrians and vehicles. Among the victims was 20-year-old Afreen Shah, who had just started her first day at a new job.

Kurla Bus Accident: A devastating accident on SG Barve Road in Kurla (West) claimed the lives of seven individuals after a BEST bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles. Heart-wrenching stories of the victims have emerged, shedding light on the tragedy’s impact on their families and the community.

20-year-old Afreen Shah had just started new job

Among the deceased was 20-year-old Afreen Shah, who had just started her first day at a new job. Her father, Abdul Salim Shah, shared the emotional account of his last conversation with her.

“It was her first day at work at a new company. After work, she reached Kurla railway station, where she called me at 9.09 pm saying she was not getting an autorickshaw for Shivaji Nagar. I told her to walk towards the highway and get an autorickshaw. But, at 9.54 pm, I got a call from my daughter’s phone, and it was a staffer from Bhabha Hospital,” Salim recalled.

Upon reaching the hospital, Salim was devastated to find his daughter’s lifeless body in the casualty ward. “It was her first day at work, and now I will never get my daughter back,” he said.

Call for action against encroachments after Kurla bus accident

Salim appealed to the government and local authorities to address the longstanding issues in the area. “People in the area are unable to walk on the road. The situation has not changed for so many years. The place is congested because of illegal parking, hawking, metro rail work, and other illegal activities. Many have lost their dear ones. The government should take strict action on these issues,” he urged.

The bus driver, Sanjay More, 50, reportedly struggled with the electric bus’s automatic transmission. He admitted to the police that he was confused by the absence of a clutch, leading him to press the accelerator instead of the brake.

More has been charged under sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He was taken to JJ Hospital for a medical examination following the accident.

Medical assistance for Kurla bus accident victims

An eyewitness alleged that More was under the influence of alcohol and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the tragedy. Police confirmed that the bus struck several pedestrians and vehicles before coming to a halt.

The injured victims of the accident are being treated at various medical facilities, including Bhabha Hospital, Sion Hospital, and Seven Hills Hospital.

This tragic incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for addressing urban planning issues and ensuring stricter enforcement of road safety measures to prevent such avoidable disasters in the future.

Alsdo Read: Mumbai BEST Bus Accident Leaves Six Dead, 49 Injured: Driver’s Inexperience Under Scrutiny